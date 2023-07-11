Home / Science / Astronomy

Northern Lights Will Be Visible From Multiple U.S. States This Week

By Regina Sienra on July 11, 2023
The Northern Lights are one of the most fascinating sky phenomena out there. Although they are more common in places closer to the North Pole, strong geomagnetic storms can make them more visible at lower latitudes than usual. One such storm is taking place later this week, and with it, the skies of some states may light up at night this Wednesday and Thursday.

A forecast made by the University of Alaska Fairbanks a few days ago stated that the aurora may be visible from many U.S. cities in the Lower 48 states. However, this report has since been updated, and it turns out that many urban areas in the mid-continental U.S. have been removed from the list. Still, there is some hope for those in northern states, as well as Canada.

According to the latest report, the Northern Lights may be visible in Alaska and a handful Canadian provinces and territories, such as Alberta, Manitoba, Quebec, and the Northwest Territories. As for places in the continental U.S., cities closer to the northern border may have the best shot, such as Minneapolis, MN; Great Falls, MT; Bismarck, ND; Madison, WI; Lansing, MI; and Portland, ME.

The prime time for viewing the Northern Lights is “within an hour or two of midnight (between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. local time),” according to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). Finding a dark place, away from the city lights and any light pollution is also key to enjoying the aurora at its best. Don't forget to check the weather forecast, too, as an overcast sky may block your view.

“Auroras are a spectacular sign that our planet is electrically connected to the Sun,” states NASA. “These light shows are provoked by energy from the Sun and fueled by electrically charged particles trapped in Earth's magnetic field.” Since they are harder to come by the farther south you are, this could be a good chance to get a glimpse of this amazing natural occurrence.

The Northern Lights may be visible from some U.S. areas this Wednesday and Thursday after a strong geomagnetic storm was forecasted. Cities closer to the northern border may have the best viewpoint.

The prime time for viewing the Northern Lights is “within an hour or two of midnight (between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. local time),” according to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

