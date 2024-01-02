Home / Video

Holiday Drone Show Recreates ‘The Nutcracker’ and Sets Two New Guinness World Records

By Regina Sienra on January 2, 2024

The holiday season can inspire creatives to go all out, and sometimes that can lead to breaking records. Sky Elements, a Texas-based drone show company celebrated Christmas by achieving two Guinness World Records with their festive display over North Richland Hills, in the greater Dallas area. The show featured 1,499 drones for a retelling of The Nutcracker.

The company was aiming for two Guinness World Records, which they bagged successfully. The first was “Largest Fictional Character made with multi-rotors or drones,” which they got for their towering 700-foot nutcracker. The second was “Largest Aerial Image made with multi-rotors or drones” which came in the form of a massive Christmas tree surrounded by gifts that lit up the Texas night sky. These are the company's fourth and fifth records, as they had also gotten a distinction for their Fourth of July show in 2023.

Taking place at Birdville FAAC football stadium, the drone show followed a drive-in movie format. People gathered in their cars and tuned in to a radio station to follow the music and the story as the drones depicted key scenes from the tale. The audience got to see little Clara getting the nutcracker as a present, the clash between the nutcracker and the mouse king, as well as the dreamy “Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy.”

Leaning in even further into the holiday spirit, the Christmas drone show benefitted North Richland Hills’ Toy Drive for the Community Enrichment Center. You can watch the light show in the video below, and stay up to date with Sky Elements by following them on Instagram.

Sky Elements, a Texas-based drone show company celebrated Christmas with a monumental retelling of  The Nutcracker over North Richland Hills.

Sky Elements: Website | Instagram
h/t: [PetaPixel]

Related Articles:

South Korea Honors Healthcare Workers With Dazzling Light Show Made of 300 Drones

Amazing Drone Video Awards Winners Show the Creative Possibilities of Drones

Awe-Inspiring “Alien” Light Beams at Stonehenge Created With Drones

Singer Harry Connick Jr. Snaps a Beautiful Drone Image of a School of Fish Forming a Heart

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Sir Anthony Hopkins Delivers Impromptu Piano Performance in Empty Hotel Lobby
Insightful Video Shows How Traditional Mahjong Tiles Are Made From Scratch
Insightful Animated Video Sums up 4.5 Billion Years of Earth’s History in 60 Minutes
Adorable 7-Year-Old Transforms Mother’s Day Recital Into a Spontaneous Dance Party
Watch a Group of Dolphins Swimming in Bioluminescent Waters off the Coast of California
Vocal Husky “Talks” to His Humans With an Italian Accent

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Man Builds a Pressure-Sensitive Coffee Table That Lights up When It Is Touched
Kodak’s New $5K Super 8 Camera Fuses Vintage and Modern Technology
Greenlandic YouTuber Teaches the World About Greenland’s Culture and People in Insightful Series of Videos
Watch How a Skilled Instrument Repairer Restores a Crushed Trombone and Makes It Look Like New
YouTuber Shares What It’s Like to Live in a 90-Sq Ft Japanese Micro-Apartment
Man Who Was Pronounced Dead and Came Back to Life Explains What Dying Feels Like

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.