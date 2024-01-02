Holiday Drone Show Recreates ‘The Nutcracker’ and Sets Two New Guinness World Records

The holiday season can inspire creatives to go all out, and sometimes that can lead to breaking records. Sky Elements, a Texas-based drone show company celebrated Christmas by achieving two Guinness World Records with their festive display over North Richland Hills, in the greater Dallas area. The show featured 1,499 drones for a retelling of The Nutcracker.

The company was aiming for two Guinness World Records, which they bagged successfully. The first was “Largest Fictional Character made with multi-rotors or drones,” which they got for their towering 700-foot nutcracker. The second was “Largest Aerial Image made with multi-rotors or drones” which came in the form of a massive Christmas tree surrounded by gifts that lit up the Texas night sky. These are the company's fourth and fifth records, as they had also gotten a distinction for their Fourth of July show in 2023.

Taking place at Birdville FAAC football stadium, the drone show followed a drive-in movie format. People gathered in their cars and tuned in to a radio station to follow the music and the story as the drones depicted key scenes from the tale. The audience got to see little Clara getting the nutcracker as a present, the clash between the nutcracker and the mouse king, as well as the dreamy “Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy.”

Leaning in even further into the holiday spirit, the Christmas drone show benefitted North Richland Hills’ Toy Drive for the Community Enrichment Center. You can watch the light show in the video below, and stay up to date with Sky Elements by following them on Instagram.

