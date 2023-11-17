Home / Photography

Awe-Inspiring “Alien” Light Beams at Stonehenge Created With Drones

By Jessica Stewart on November 17, 2023
Stonehenge by Reuben Wu

Photographer Reuben Wu is known for his Lux Noctis project, in which powerful lights attached to drones illuminate the landscape. In 2021, National Geographic called upon him to use his skills for its August 2022 cover. But it wasn't just any landscape that they asked him to photograph; it was the iconic Stonehenge. And recently, Wu remembered his time on-site when he posted an otherworldly outtake from the shoot on Threads.

Wu's challenge was to take one of the most photographed monuments in the world and present it in an unexpected manner. “Because of this familiarity, the perceived image of Stonehenge had always become a little unremarkable over the years,” Wu shares. “This project presented the perfect opportunity to show the monument in an extraordinary way.”

By using his drone to shine light on the monument from specific angles, Wu was able to conjure up the mystery and magic of the site in a way that speaks to its powerful ancient history. However, getting the shots that he was after was not easy.

“There was a lot of red tape in order to gain permission to fly a drone at night in a very protected national heritage site,” Wu recalls. “Not only that, but Stonehenge is located inside military airspace so we needed to present our project to the Royal Air Force as well. My drone pilot / digital tech Zac Henderson also had to pass his UK pilot exam to clear him for flight operations.”

While Henderson and Wu were not allowed to fly their drones directly above the stones, due to concerns about potential damage, they were still able to come away with some spectacular images. Though the final images used in National Geographic were more conservative, Wu's outtake shows just how incredible Stonehenge looks with light behind it.

The legend of Stonehenge is always awash with theories about extraterrestrials. Some people believe that aliens built the stone structure, while others just think that it's a good landing spot for UFOs.

Wu's photo plays with these concepts, as one can almost imagine a UFO hovering above the frame, shooting down a beam of light.

Reuben Wu recently reminisced about his time photographing Stonehenge for National Geographic.

 

Post by @reuben
View on Threads

 

Here's a look at the final cover and some images from the cover story.

Stonehenge National Geographic Cover by Reuben Wu

Photo: Reuben Wu/National Geographic

Stonehenge by Reuben Wu

Photo: Reuben Wu/National Geographic

Stonehenge by Reuben Wu

Photo: Reuben Wu/National Geographic

Reuben Wu: Website | Instagram | Facebook

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Reuben Wu.

Related Articles:

Photographer Uses Drone Lighting to Make Earth Look Like a Distant Planet

Long Exposure Photos Capture Drones “Painting” Light Halos Over Mountains

Photographer Uses LEDs on Drones to “Draw” Light Paths on the World’s Largest Salt Flats

Reuben Wu Shows the Power of the iPhone 15 Pro Max With Stunning Photos in the Desert

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Danison Fronda
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Demi Lang
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Maria Zamyatina
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Restored Glass Negatives Capture Daily Life in 19th-Century New England
Photographer Restores Found Images of England From 100 Years Ago
Singer Harry Connick Jr. Snaps a Beautiful Drone Image of a School of Fish Forming a Heart
Leica Honors Legendary Photographer Elliott Erwitt With Its Hall of Fame Award
These Rare Daguerrotypes Are the Earliest Surviving Photos of Iran in the 1850s
AI App Transforms People’s Photos Into 90s Yearbook Pictures

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Former Baseball Star Ken Griffey Jr. Becomes Sports Photographer, Snaps Amazing Action Shots
There Are Only Three Known Photographs Taken When the U.S. Supreme Court Was in Session and They’re All From the 1930s
Old Photos Bought at Estate Sale for $2K Turn Out To Be Alfred Stieglitz Prints Worth $250K
Leica Celebrates the 20th Anniversary of the Leitz Auction With a Beautiful New Camera
Freddie Mercury’s Never-Before-Seen Personal Photos Are Sold at Sotheby’s Auction
Canoe Capsizes During Couple’s Engagement, Making For Even More Romantic Photos

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.