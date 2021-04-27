Home / Design

Glass Artist Handcrafts Octopus-Shaped Wine Decanter With 8 Delicate Tentacles

By Emma Taggart on April 27, 2021
Octopus Decanter by Josh DeWall

Glass is a relatively common material, but the sculptural works that some artists are creating with it are anything but ordinary. Chicago-based glass artist Josh DeWall is one artist who’s shattering the boundaries of the craft. He creates intricate, nature-inspired sculptures and tableware that showcase his incredible skill. He’s the maker behind this incredible octopus-shaped wine decanter.

The handmade Octopus Decanter captures the beauty of the sea creature, complete with a head, eyes, and eight intricate tentacles with glass suckers. In a video posted on Instagram, DeWall demonstrates how to use the unusual vessel. He pours red wine into the head of the glass octopus, allowing the liquid to flow through its body and tentacles until it arrives at a bowl at the bottom. It can fit an entire bottle of wine within its form, and when you’re ready to pour out a glass, simply hold the decanter by one of its tentacles and tip the liquid out.

This one-of-a-kind piece makes a great conversation starter for dinner parties, but due to its complex shape, you might be wondering how to clean it. DeWall assures that it's easily done with soap and water, though he adds, “And if it requires more, denatured alcohol and course salt will do the trick.”

Check out DeWall’s Octopus Decanter below and find more of the artist's impressive glass works on Instagram.

Glass artist Josh DeWall crafted this incredible Octopus Decanter.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Josh DeWall (@jastaglass)

When you want a glass of wine,  simply hold the decanter by one of its tentacles and tip the liquid out.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Josh DeWall (@jastaglass)

Josh DeWall: Shop| Instagram
h/t: [Neatorama]

All images via Josh DeWall

Related Articles:

8 Contemporary Glass Artists That Shatter the Boundaries of the Craft

Learn the Ancient Art of Glassblowing and the Contemporary Artists That Blow Us Away Today

Hand-Blown Glass Containers Mimicking Veins Add an Artistic Twist to Pouring Wine

Artist Celebrates the Act of Creation With “Knitted” Glass Sculptures Frozen in Time

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

First U.S. Stamp by Alaska Native Designer Tells a Tale of Tlingit Lore
5 Modern Rube Goldberg Machines That Are Brilliantly Nonsensical
15 Unique Light Fixtures and Lamps to Brighten Up Your Space
Designer Creates Gender and Race-Neutral Deck of Playing Cards
Pink Seesaw Installed on U.S.-Mexico Border Wall Wins ‘Best Design’ Award
10 Hi-Tech Indoor Gardens That’ll Help You Easily Grow Your Own Food

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Mid-Century Modern: How the Post-War Movement Transformed Design
Azulejos: Learn About the Beautiful Art of Portuguese Tiles
Amphibious Catamaran Can Effortlessly Float on Water and Then Drive on Land
Design Is Not Art: Uncovering the Brilliant Logic Behind Massimo Vignelli’s Famous Designs
Pantone Announces Two Colors of the Year 2021: ‘Ultimate Gray’ and ‘Illuminating’
15 Unique Christmas Wrapping Paper Designs Created by Independent Artists

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.