Ukrainian Boxer Offers Words of Wisdom to Rival He Just Defeated

By Regina Sienra on January 21, 2024
Oleksandr Usyk in the ring during fight for WBO Inter-Continental cruiserweight title

Defeat is hard on any athlete, regardless of their sport. That's why the best words of encouragement come from those who have gone through similar experiences. Recently, Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk received attention for the words of wisdom he shared with opponent Daniel Dubois, who he had just defeated in the ring.

The fight took place in Poland in August 2023. While initially Dubois landed a toppling blow on Usyk, the Ukranian boxer later recovered and defeated Dubois with a KO. Saddened by the turn of events—especially given how he connected a punch that had sent his rival to the floor earlier in the match—Dubois even said he was robbed out of his victory. Usyk had sympathy for his opponent's feelings and knew what he had to do.

After the fight ended, Usyk took a moment to comfort the distressed Dubois. “It's not bad. It's boxing. It's not ballet. It's not dancing. Daniel, you [are] young,” said Usyk while attentively looking into Dubois' eyes. “You can, you can dream. Man, dude, relax. Man, it's boxing, it's a tough sport,” he consoles. While this encounter would be inspiring to see in any sport, it's especially heartwarming in the world of boxing, where bad-mouthing and flexing are part of the show.

So far, things seem to have turned around for Dubois, as he recently celebrated a win over American boxer Jarrell Miller and successfully quelled any doubts about his position in the heavyweight division. As for Usyk—he'll soon be facing Tyson Fury in what is being called the “biggest heavyweight fight” in recent years. You can watch that exciting match up on February 17, 2024.

