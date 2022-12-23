Home / Painting / Acrylic Painting

Tender Illustrations Evoke the Joy of Experiencing Idyllic Nature Sights

By Margherita Cole on December 23, 2022
Acrylic Landscape Paintings by Olivia Seetim

Sometimes the greatest muses are just a hike away. England-based artist Olivia Seetim finds the subjects for her paintings in the varied beauty of her natural surroundings. From verdant forests to open meadows, these acrylic landscape paintings immortalize a certain time and place.

Although Seetim has a background in numerous types of media, she gravitated towards acrylics in 2020 and began sharing her work soon after. Her small canvases contain tender portrayals of places devoid of people, offering immersive visual escapes for the viewer. “The feelings conjured by nature are a great source of inspiration for me,” Seetim explains to My Modern Met. ‘For me, this includes a sense of safety and familiarity, but also adventure and curiosity. These are things I like to make sure are always present in my work.”

While many of these paintings depict daytime with a bright blue sky, others are accompanied by starry nights and a full moon. “The landscapes that inspire me the most range from dense forests to vast expanses of ocean,” she continues. “Also, astrophotography is something I deeply admire, and is where I get a lot of my ideas for galaxy landscapes.” Each of these pieces, though different, communicates the power and grandeur of the environment, and the respect we should have for it.

You can purchase original paintings via Seetim's website, and keep up to date with her latest projects by following the artist on Instagram.

England-based artist Olivia Seetim captures idyllic landscapes in acrylic.

Acrylic Landscape Paintings by Olivia SeetimAcrylic Landscape Paintings by Olivia SeetimAcrylic Landscape Paintings by Olivia Seetim

Her colorful paintings depict bucolic forests and meadows during the day as well as at night.

Acrylic Landscape Paintings by Olivia SeetimAcrylic Landscape Paintings by Olivia SeetimAcrylic Landscape Paintings by Olivia SeetimAcrylic Landscape Paintings by Olivia SeetimAcrylic Landscape Paintings by Olivia SeetimAcrylic Landscape Paintings by Olivia SeetimAcrylic Landscape Paintings by Olivia SeetimOlivia Seetim: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Olivia Seetim.

