Enchanting Photos of Ice Skaters Gliding Alongside Windmills in the Dutch Countryside

By Sara Barnes on January 3, 2023
Albert Dros Winter Windmill Photography

The winter conjures up images of cold-weather activities like ice skating. This time-honored tradition is nostalgic for many, and photographer Albert Dros captured a beautiful series of ice skaters gliding alongside windmills in the Dutch countryside. Set against gentle orange and candy-colored skies, the giant towers dwarf the people on the ice. The effect is enchanting; at once, the images encapsulate the beauty and charm of the frigid season.

Dros shot the series over a very cold week in December, and it marks a rare appearance of when it’s icy enough to skate. (Climate change has caused warmer days during the winter and less ice.) The photographer’s images are a celebration of the cold. Particularly, how it offers us the chance to experience where we live in a different way—one where we’re taking in the windmills from the water and watching as tall frozen grass whizzes by.

Scroll down for more of Dros’ enchanting images. To learn more about the photographer and his work, listen to My Modern Met’s Top Artist podcast where we sit down and chat with him.

Photographer Albert Dros captured a beautiful series of ice skaters gliding alongside windmills in the Dutch countryside.

Albert Dros Winter Windmill PhotographyAlbert Dros Winter Windmill Photography

Set against gentle orange and candy-colored skies, the giant towers dwarf the people on the ice.

Albert Dros Winter Windmill PhotographyAlbert Dros Winter Windmill Photography

The effect is enchanting; at once, the images encapsulate the beauty and charm of the frigid season.

Albert Dros Winter Windmill Photography

Albert Dros: Website | Facebook | Instagram | Behance

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Albert Dros.

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
