The winter conjures up images of cold-weather activities like ice skating. This time-honored tradition is nostalgic for many, and photographer Albert Dros captured a beautiful series of ice skaters gliding alongside windmills in the Dutch countryside. Set against gentle orange and candy-colored skies, the giant towers dwarf the people on the ice. The effect is enchanting; at once, the images encapsulate the beauty and charm of the frigid season.

Dros shot the series over a very cold week in December, and it marks a rare appearance of when it’s icy enough to skate. (Climate change has caused warmer days during the winter and less ice.) The photographer’s images are a celebration of the cold. Particularly, how it offers us the chance to experience where we live in a different way—one where we’re taking in the windmills from the water and watching as tall frozen grass whizzes by.

Scroll down for more of Dros’ enchanting images. To learn more about the photographer and his work, listen to My Modern Met’s Top Artist podcast where we sit down and chat with him.

Photographer Albert Dros captured a beautiful series of ice skaters gliding alongside windmills in the Dutch countryside.

Set against gentle orange and candy-colored skies, the giant towers dwarf the people on the ice.

The effect is enchanting; at once, the images encapsulate the beauty and charm of the frigid season.

Albert Dros: Website | Facebook | Instagram | Behance

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Albert Dros.

Related Articles: