Conservation Photographer Cristina Mittermeier on the State of Our Oceans and Using Art To Take Action [Podcast]

By My Modern Met on September 15, 2021
Polar Bear at the North Pole Shot by Cristina Mittermeier

Conservation photographer Cristina Mittermeier is known for her legendary coverage of wildlife. In the latest episode of the Top Artist podcast, we talk to Cristina about her incredible career and current work with Sea Legacy.

Cristina shares some really inspiring stories during our chat. She tells us about how she transitioned into the field of photography (from a science background) and even bought her own boat with her partner, Paul Nicklen. Cristina also offers insight into her photography style and how she slowly learned the skills that made her who she is today. We learn about an image she shot that ended changing how she viewed her own work: a devastating viral photo of a starving polar bear in the Canadian Arctic.

This episode is a great listen for photographers wondering how their work can make a difference or for those wondering how to make the leap themselves. But even if you are not a photographer, Cristina’s work and story are relevant to everyone. Be sure to tune in for more fascinating stories.

Listen to our chat with conservation photographer Cristina Mittermeier on saving the ocean.

Orca Shot by Cristina MittermeierSharks Shot by Cristina MittermeierCristina Mittermeier: Website | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Cristina Mittermeier.

