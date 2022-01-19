Home / Podcast

True South Team on the First Flag for Antarctica and the Power of Design [Podcast]

By My Modern Met on January 19, 2022
True South, Antarctica's Flag on Ross Island

True South, Antarctica's Flag on Ross Island

Flags are extraordinarily effective symbols in uniting people and inspiring change, yet what exactly constitutes a well-designed flag? This week on the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast, we interview the team behind “True South“—Antarctica's first flag.

True South's designer Evan Townsend, vexillologist Michael Green, and arctic researcher Celas Marie-Sainte sit down to discuss what makes the flag a remarkable design and unifying symbol for Antarctica's preservation. Evan talks about the incredible reaction and community he's seen come together around True South, and Michael chimes in with why the flag's unconventional layout and color scheme made it the obvious choice for the continent. Plus, we'll dive into your listener questions as Celas shares why it may be best to avoid arctic tourism.

This episode is a great listen for designers and anyone interested in the conservation of our planet. After all, Antarctica may be the only continent with no constant human population, yet its fate rests entirely in our hands.

To stay up to date on the latest Top Artist episodes, make sure you subscribe using your favorite podcast app. And, if you want even more content from our show, sign up for our newsletter and follow us on Instagram.

This episode is brought to you by BetterHelp, a service that makes it easy to get set up with your own licensed professional therapist. As a listener, you'll get 10% off your first month by visiting our sponsor at BetterHelp.com/listener.

Listen to our chat with the True South Team on the power of design:

Watch the interview on YouTube to see the work we discuss.

Evan Townsend's design for "True South"

Evan Townsend's design for “True South”

True South outside the "Pedro Vicente Maldonado" Science Station in Antarctica

True South outside the “Pedro Vicente Maldonado” Science Station in Antarctica

My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast: Website | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter
True South: Website | Instagram | Facebook

My Modern Met granted permission to use photos by True South.

Related Articles:

Learn All About Antarctica's First Flag Called ‘True South' [Interview]

Conservation Photographer Cristina Mittermeier on the State of Our Oceans and Using Art To Take Action [Podcast]

Photographer Ami Vitale on Following Your Heart and Documenting Stories of Hope [Podcast]

Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Artist Brian Peterson on Using Art To Help People Experiencing Homelessness [Podcast]
Best of 2021: Our Favorite Moments From the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast [Podcast]
Photographer Ami Vitale on Following Your Heart and Documenting Stories of Hope [Podcast]
Architect Craig Dykers of Snøhetta on Transdisciplinary Design and Climate Abuse [Podcast]
Artist Benjamin Shine on His Unexpected Collaboration With Tulle [Podcast]
Illustrator Nikkolas Smith on Being an ARTivist and Going Viral [Podcast]

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Architect Dorte Mandrup on Irreplaceable Places and Designing With Landscape [Podcast]
Artist Gabriel Dawe on His Thread Installations and Finding Missing Puzzle Pieces [Podcast]
Conservation Photographer Cristina Mittermeier on the State of Our Oceans and Using Art To Take Action [Podcast]
Architect Cliff Tan of ‘Dear Modern’ on TikTok, Feng Shui Lessons, and Making Design More Accessible [Podcast]
Fiber Artist Bisa Butler on Her Vibrant Quilted Portraits That Share Black Stories [Podcast]
Photographer Jamel Shabazz on Life in 1980s NYC and Using His Camera to Connect With His Community [Podcast]

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.