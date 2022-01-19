True South Team on the First Flag for Antarctica and the Power of Design [Podcast]

Flags are extraordinarily effective symbols in uniting people and inspiring change, yet what exactly constitutes a well-designed flag? This week on the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast, we interview the team behind “True South“—Antarctica's first flag.

True South's designer Evan Townsend, vexillologist Michael Green, and arctic researcher Celas Marie-Sainte sit down to discuss what makes the flag a remarkable design and unifying symbol for Antarctica's preservation. Evan talks about the incredible reaction and community he's seen come together around True South, and Michael chimes in with why the flag's unconventional layout and color scheme made it the obvious choice for the continent. Plus, we'll dive into your listener questions as Celas shares why it may be best to avoid arctic tourism.

This episode is a great listen for designers and anyone interested in the conservation of our planet. After all, Antarctica may be the only continent with no constant human population, yet its fate rests entirely in our hands.

