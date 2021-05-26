Home / Podcast

Artist Alexa Meade on Her Successful Career and the NFT Art Revolution [Podcast]

By My Modern Met on May 26, 2021
Alexa Meade Painting Lil Buck

This week on My Modern Met's Top Artist Podcast, we talk with artist Alexa Meade. Known for her innovative work where she paints the human body and three-dimensional spaces to create an illusion of a two-dimensional painting, Meade has been a working artist for over a decade. Her work has led her to collaborations with major brands and musicians like Ariana Grande, whom she painted for the God is a Woman music video.

We had the pleasure of sitting down with Alexa to learn more about her early life—which included work in politics—and how she followed her instincts to pursue a career in the arts. In this episode, we also learn what inspired her unique technique and hear about how she created a team to help her execute her vision.

In addition to her lustrous career thus far, Alexa has recently held a successful NFT auction of her artwork and we take a dive into this new trend, getting an artist's perspective on how crypto art is empowering creatives like herself.

You can listen below or via AppleSpotifyStitcher, or wherever else you listen to your favorite podcasts. And, if you like what you hear, please leave us a review!

As we near the end of our first season of the Top Artist Podcast, we'd love to hear from you to see what you like and what we can improve. If you are interested, take our quick survey and share your thoughts.

Alexa Meade, guest on My Modern Met's Top Artist Podcast

Listen to our chat with artist Alexa Meade about her innovative technique and the NFT art revolution.

Watch Color of Reality, the short film we discussed in the episode.

Color of Reality is a collaboration between Alexa Meade, Jon Boogz, Lil Buck, and Kalie Acheson

Alexa Meade: Website | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Tik Tok 

Related Articles:

Interview: Alexa Meade Reveals Behind the Scenes of Painting Ariana Grande for Her Music Video

Alexa Meade Transforms a Room Into a Two-Dimensional Painting

Alexa Meade Submerges Her Subject in a Pool of Milk

Alexa Meade Traps You Inside a Painting

