Intricate Blue Ink Tattoos Wrap the Body in Sprawling Chinese-Inspired Dragon Designs

By Sara Barnes on June 12, 2025

Blue Ink Tattoos by Oozy Pay Inspired by Chinese Ceramics

Korean tattoo artist Woojin Choi, better known as Oozy, creates detailed body art using shades of blue ink. Foregoing the standard black ink outline, Oozy works in monochrome to etch fine-line drawings of sprawling Chinese-inspired dragons that wind around arms, legs, and even skulls. The artist’s color choice, paired with his intricate style, transforms his clients into incredible moving art galleries.

Oozy has been tattooing blue ink body art for the past several years and refers to many of the tattoos as “ceramic skin.” The color and design, particularly the form of the dragon, reference Chinese ceramics during the Tang dynasty (618–907). This era saw blue-glazed pottery and porcelain in a distinctive cobalt coloring similar to Oozy’s tattoos. Designs were created by hand to produce bold imagery that represented power and good fortune. Oozy's handiwork is just as bold and powerful as these ceramic designs from centuries ago.

The tattooist has gained incredible fame within the tattoo community, thanks in part to his masterful technique and work that explores themes of gothic and gore, as well as his East Asian-inspired tradition. Oozy is currently based in Los Angeles.

To keep up to date with this artist’s work or to get in touch to book a tattoo of your own, check out Oozy on Instagram.

Blue Ink Tattoos by Oozy Pay Inspired by Chinese Ceramics

Blue Ink Tattoos by Oozy Pay Inspired by Chinese Ceramics

Blue Ink Tattoos of Dragons by Oozy

Blue Ink Tattoos of Dragons by Oozy

Blue Ink Tattoos by Oozy Pay Inspired by Chinese Ceramics

Blue Ink Tattoos by Oozy Pay Inspired by Chinese Ceramics

Blue Ink Tattoos of Dragons by Oozy

Blue Ink Tattoos of Dragons by Oozy

Blue Ink Tattoos of Dragons by Oozy

Blue Ink Tattoos by Oozy Pay Inspired by Chinese Ceramics

Blue Ink Tattoos by Oozy Pay Inspired by Chinese Ceramics

Blue Ink Tattoos by Oozy Pay Inspired by Chinese Ceramics

Blue Ink Tattoos of Dragons by Oozy

Blue Ink Tattoos by Oozy

Blue Ink Tattoos by Oozy

Blue Ink Tattoos by Oozy Pay Inspired by Chinese Ceramics

Blue Ink Tattoos by Oozy Pay Inspired by Chinese Ceramics

Blue Ink Tattoos by Oozy Pay Inspired by Chinese Ceramics

Blue Ink Tattoos of Dragons by Oozy

Blue Ink Tattoos by Oozy Pay Inspired by Chinese Ceramics

Blue Ink Tattoos by Oozy Pay Inspired by Chinese Ceramics

Blue Ink Tattoos by Oozy Pay Inspired by Chinese Ceramics

The tattooist also takes inspiration from other East Asian cultures, including Japanese artist Hokusai's famous The Great Wave and folklore about kitsune (fox spirits).

Blue Ink Tattoos of Dragons by Oozy

Oozy: Instagram | TikTok

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Oozy.

