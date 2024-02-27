Home / Design / Tattoos

Striking Vertical Tattoos Capture Beauty of East Asian Culture Within a Tiny Space

By Regina Sienra on February 27, 2024

Vertical tattoos featuring East Asian elements

Tattoo artists are great at making the most out of tiny spaces, often creating intricate designs in a limited area. Korea-based artist Dami Nam, also known as Daldam, takes this challenge to the next level. Her small rectangular designs tell compelling stories about her costumers’ love for East Asian culture in a reduced stretch of skin.

With a lifelong love for drawing and painting, Nam dreamed of getting a job in an art-related field. Unfortunately, she became disillusioned when her regular company job didn't offer her a chance to draw. As luck would have it, a friend in the body art industry suggested Nam to also become a tattoo artist to rekindle her passion for art. Now, she's been tattooing for over seven years, and has even established an apprenticeship system in her Seoul studio.

In Nam's vertical designs, a landscape is perfectly contained within the frame, except for a character or architecture feature that breaks away to add a cinematic feel to the tattoo. From Shinto shrines and Buddhist temples to sakura blossoms and ginkgo trees, Nam's creations look like a window into a dreamy destination. This has even inspired travelers to immortalize their adventures with one of her tattoos.

On top of real-life scenes, Nam has also created designs reflecting the pop culture of the region. Due to her knack for details, many Studio Ghibli fans have turned to her to turn a scene from their favorite movie into body art. Nam has also created some Pokémon-inspired designs, as well as a Mulan tattoo inspired by the 1997 movie.

To stay up to date with Nam, follow the artist on Instagram.

Dami Nam's small vertical tattoos tell compelling stories about her customers’ love for East Asian culture in a confined stretch of skin.

Vertical tattoos featuring East Asian elements

In Nam's vertical designs, a landscape is perfectly contained within the frame…

Vertical tattoos featuring East Asian elements

…except for a character or architecture feature that breaks away to add a cinematic three-dimensionality to the tattoo.

Vertical tattoos featuring East Asian elements

From Shinto shrines and Buddhist temples to sakura blossoms and ginkgo trees, Nam's creations look like a window into a dreamy destination.

Vertical tattoos featuring East Asian elements

This has even inspired travelers to immortalize their adventures with one of her tattoos.

Vertical tattoos featuring East Asian elements

Vertical tattoos featuring East Asian elements

Vertical tattoos featuring Mulan characters

Vertical tattoos featuring East Asian elements

On top of real-life scenes, Nam has also created designs around the pop culture of the region.

Vertical tattoos featuring East Asian elements

Due to her knack for details, many Studio Ghibli fans have turned to her to immortalize a scene from their favorite movie on their body.

Vertical tattoos featuring Studio Ghibli characters

Vertical tattoos featuring Studio Ghibli characters

Vertical tattoos featuring Studio Ghibli characters

Vertical tattoos featuring Studio Ghibli characters

Vertical tattoos featuring Pokemon characters

Dami Nam (Daldam Tattoo): Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Dami Nam.

Related Articles:

Korean Artist Creates Vibrant Tattoos of Densely Layered Patterns

Amazing Tattoos Look Just Like Holographic Stickers Stuck to Skin

Amazing UV Ink Tattoos Glow With Blue ‘UVealism’ With a Blacklight

Tattooist Inks Delicate Floral Tattoos That Bloom Forever Across Skin

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Embrace Your Wild Side With These Temporary Tattoos of Dogs and Cats
Korean Artist Creates Vibrant Tattoos of Densely Layered Patterns
Slow-Motion Macro Video Shows How Tattoos Pierce Through the Skin
Beautiful Blue Ink Tattoos Capture the Cool Elegance of Nature
Amazing UV Ink Tattoos Glow With Blue ‘UVealism’ With a Blacklight
Striking Black and White Tattoos Are Composed of Thousands of Tiny Dots

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

50 Autumnal Tattoos To Celebrate the Natural Beauty of Fall
Tattooist Inks Delicate Floral Tattoos That Bloom Forever Across Skin
Ingenious Tattoos Change Form When Elbows and Knees Are Bent
Rectangular Tattoos Contain Tiny Delicate Paintings Inspired by Chinese Art
Delicate Watercolor Tattoos Look Like Tiny Paintings Brushed Onto Skin
20 Rose Tattoos That’ll Make Your Body Bloom With Beautiful Art

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.