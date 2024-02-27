Striking Vertical Tattoos Capture Beauty of East Asian Culture Within a Tiny Space

Tattoo artists are great at making the most out of tiny spaces, often creating intricate designs in a limited area. Korea-based artist Dami Nam, also known as Daldam, takes this challenge to the next level. Her small rectangular designs tell compelling stories about her costumers’ love for East Asian culture in a reduced stretch of skin.

With a lifelong love for drawing and painting, Nam dreamed of getting a job in an art-related field. Unfortunately, she became disillusioned when her regular company job didn't offer her a chance to draw. As luck would have it, a friend in the body art industry suggested Nam to also become a tattoo artist to rekindle her passion for art. Now, she's been tattooing for over seven years, and has even established an apprenticeship system in her Seoul studio.

In Nam's vertical designs, a landscape is perfectly contained within the frame, except for a character or architecture feature that breaks away to add a cinematic feel to the tattoo. From Shinto shrines and Buddhist temples to sakura blossoms and ginkgo trees, Nam's creations look like a window into a dreamy destination. This has even inspired travelers to immortalize their adventures with one of her tattoos.

On top of real-life scenes, Nam has also created designs reflecting the pop culture of the region. Due to her knack for details, many Studio Ghibli fans have turned to her to turn a scene from their favorite movie into body art. Nam has also created some Pokémon-inspired designs, as well as a Mulan tattoo inspired by the 1997 movie.

To stay up to date with Nam, follow the artist on Instagram.

Dami Nam's small vertical tattoos tell compelling stories about her customers’ love for East Asian culture in a confined stretch of skin.

In Nam's vertical designs, a landscape is perfectly contained within the frame…

…except for a character or architecture feature that breaks away to add a cinematic three-dimensionality to the tattoo.

From Shinto shrines and Buddhist temples to sakura blossoms and ginkgo trees, Nam's creations look like a window into a dreamy destination.

This has even inspired travelers to immortalize their adventures with one of her tattoos.

On top of real-life scenes, Nam has also created designs around the pop culture of the region.

Due to her knack for details, many Studio Ghibli fans have turned to her to immortalize a scene from their favorite movie on their body.

Dami Nam (Daldam Tattoo): Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Dami Nam.

Related Articles:

Korean Artist Creates Vibrant Tattoos of Densely Layered Patterns

Amazing Tattoos Look Just Like Holographic Stickers Stuck to Skin

Amazing UV Ink Tattoos Glow With Blue ‘UVealism’ With a Blacklight

Tattooist Inks Delicate Floral Tattoos That Bloom Forever Across Skin