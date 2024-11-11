British tattoo artist Daniel Gulliver is known for his mind-bending optical illusion tattoos that make it look like words or symbols are pressed right into the skin. His signature “debossed” effect is so realistic you’d swear it’s actually 3D—but it’s all just clever shading and skilled tattoo work.

From bold 3D lettering to adorable characters and striking symbols, there’s nothing Gulliver can’t transform into a debossed tattoo. One recent client requested a keyhole on the back of her neck, and the result is so realistic you might just be tempted to reach for a key. Another client chose a pair of “missing” puzzle pieces that look like they’re carved right out of the wearer’s own skin.

Gulliver’s unique designs are guaranteed to make anyone do a double take, but his debossed style is just one part of his repertoire. He also creates tattoos with an embossed effect, making them look as though they’re raised from the skin (rather than indented), as if you could reach out and grab them. Gulliver is also popular for his 3D lettering that appears to float above the skin, thanks to the clever use of off-set shadows.

Take a look at some of the tattooist’s incredible tattoos below, and follow Daniel Gulliver on Instagram for more, as well as booking details if you’re interested in a session yourself.

