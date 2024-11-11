Home / Design / Tattoos

Optical Illusion Tattoos Look Like Symbols Stamped Deep Into the Wear’s Skin

By Emma Taggart on November 11, 2024

British tattoo artist Daniel Gulliver is known for his mind-bending optical illusion tattoos that make it look like words or symbols are pressed right into the skin. His signature “debossed” effect is so realistic you’d swear it’s actually 3D—but it’s all just clever shading and skilled tattoo work.

From bold 3D lettering to adorable characters and striking symbols, there’s nothing Gulliver can’t transform into a debossed tattoo. One recent client requested a keyhole on the back of her neck, and the result is so realistic you might just be tempted to reach for a key. Another client chose a pair of “missing” puzzle pieces that look like they’re carved right out of the wearer’s own skin.

Gulliver’s unique designs are guaranteed to make anyone do a double take, but his debossed style is just one part of his repertoire. He also creates tattoos with an embossed effect, making them look as though they’re raised from the skin (rather than indented), as if you could reach out and grab them. Gulliver is also popular for his 3D lettering that appears to float above the skin, thanks to the clever use of off-set shadows.

Take a look at some of the tattooist’s incredible tattoos below, and follow Daniel Gulliver on Instagram for more, as well as booking details if you’re interested in a session yourself.

3D Tattoos by Daniel Gulliver

3D Debossed Tattoo of a Lock and Key by Daniel Gullivers

3D Tattoos by Daniel Gulliver

3D Tattoos by Daniel Gulliver

3D Tattoos by Daniel Gulliver

3D Tattoos by Daniel Gulliver

3D Tattoos by Daniel Gulliver

3D Tattoos by Daniel Gulliver

3D Tattoos by Daniel Gulliver

Gulliver also creates tattoos with an embossed effect, making them look as though they’re raised from the skin.

3D Tattoos by Daniel Gulliver

3D Tattoos by Daniel Gulliver

3D Tattoos by Daniel Gulliver

He's also popular for his 3D lettering that appears to float above the skin, thanks to the clever use of off-set shadows.

3D Tattoos by Daniel Gulliver

3D Tattoos by Daniel Gulliver

3D Tattoos by Daniel Gulliver

Gulliver’s unique designs are guaranteed to make anyone do a double take.

 

Daniel Gulliver: Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Daniel Gulliver.

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
