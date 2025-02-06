Home / Design / Tattoos

Hyperrealistic Tattoos Look Like Embroidered Patches Stitched on the Skin

By Emma Taggart on February 6, 2025

Patch Tattoos by Vinícius Moschen

These textile patches may look like they could peel right off, but they’re actually permanently inked onto the skin. Brazilian tattoo artist Vinícius Moschen redefines the art of tattooing with his unique designs inspired by embroidery.

Textile patches have been a fashion staple since the 1970s, and Moschen’s tattoos flawlessly embody their nostalgic charm. His ever-growing portfolio showcases hyperrealistic designs inspired by textile motifs, from retro cartoon characters to sports team emblems. Each vibrant piece is crafted with hundreds of fine lines in various ink hues, meticulously packed together to mimic the look of real stitches.

Moschen’s tattoos look even more realistic with inked frayed “threads” along the edges and expertly placed shadows that create the illusion of raised patches on the skin. And when he's not inking his signature embroidery-inspired tattoos, Moschen creates hyperrealistic paper sticker tattoos, using similar shading techniques to create a playful optical illusion.

If you love Moschen’s style and want your own permanent patch, you can book a session through Instagram or WhatsApp. He’s currently touring several Brazilian cities and regularly updates his followers on Instagram with his travel plans.

Brazilian tattoo artist Vinícius Moschen inks nostalgic tattoos designs inspired by embroidery patches.

Patch Tattoos by Vinícius Moschen

Each one looks so realistic, it's tempting to try and pull it off the skin.

Patch Tattoos by Vinícius Moschen

Each vibrant piece is crafted with hundreds of fine lines in various ink hues, meticulously packed together to mimic the look of real stitches.

Patch Tattoos by Vinícius Moschen

Moschen’s tattoos look even more realistic with inked frayed “threads” along the edges and expertly placed shadows.

Patch Tattoos by Vinícius Moschen

Patch Tattoos by Vinícius Moschen

Patch Tattoos by Vinícius Moschen

Patch Tattoos by Vinícius Moschen

Patch Tattoos by Vinícius Moschen

Patch Tattoos by Vinícius Moschen

Patch Tattoos by Vinícius Moschen

Patch Tattoos by Vinícius Moschen

Patch Tattoos by Vinícius Moschen

Patch Tattoos by Vinícius Moschen

Patch Tattoos by Vinícius Moschen

Patch Tattoos by Vinícius Moschen

Moschen also creates hyperrealistic paper sticker tattoos, using similar shading techniques to create the optical illusion.

Patch Tattoos by Vinícius Moschen

Patch Tattoos by Vinícius Moschen

His videos playfully showcase how incredibly realistic each piece looks on the skin.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vinícius Moschen (@vinimoschen)

Vinícius Moschen: Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Vinícius Moschen.

