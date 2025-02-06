These textile patches may look like they could peel right off, but they’re actually permanently inked onto the skin. Brazilian tattoo artist Vinícius Moschen redefines the art of tattooing with his unique designs inspired by embroidery.

Textile patches have been a fashion staple since the 1970s, and Moschen’s tattoos flawlessly embody their nostalgic charm. His ever-growing portfolio showcases hyperrealistic designs inspired by textile motifs, from retro cartoon characters to sports team emblems. Each vibrant piece is crafted with hundreds of fine lines in various ink hues, meticulously packed together to mimic the look of real stitches.

Moschen’s tattoos look even more realistic with inked frayed “threads” along the edges and expertly placed shadows that create the illusion of raised patches on the skin. And when he's not inking his signature embroidery-inspired tattoos, Moschen creates hyperrealistic paper sticker tattoos, using similar shading techniques to create a playful optical illusion.

If you love Moschen’s style and want your own permanent patch, you can book a session through Instagram or WhatsApp. He’s currently touring several Brazilian cities and regularly updates his followers on Instagram with his travel plans.

