Asia-Inspired Vertical Tattoos Transform Skin Into Portals to Ancient and Mythical Worlds

Tattoos offer a unique and lasting way to visually communicate your personality and interests, turning your skin into a canvas for self-expression. A Singapore-based artist named EQ brings this idea to life by creating colorful designs where characters and elements of nature seem to emerge from rectangular frames and onto the wearer’s skin.

From temples and lotus flowers to cranes and tigers, EQ crafts one-of-a-kind tattoos that celebrate the rich beauty of Asian culture. Each highly detailed design is reminiscent of Japanese woodblock prints, perfectly framed on the wearer's skin. The long, rectangular shapes of each tattoo creates the impression of windows on the human body, revealing hidden, miniature worlds that seem to exist just beneath the surface.

EQ also draws inspiration from mythology, with pieces featuring legendary creatures like the Haetae, a mythical guardian found in Korean, Japanese, and Chinese folklore. In other designs, dragons, Pokémon characters, and even whales seem to leap or soar out of the frames, blurring the line between their world and ours.

Check out some of EQ’s incredible tattoos below and find more from her portfolio on Instagram. If you want to book EQ for your next tattoo, she’s part of Hanson Studio in Singapore.

Singapore-based Tattoo artist EQ creates incredibly detailed designs inspired by asian culture.

Each tattoo is framed within a long rectangular shape, giving the impression of a window into another world.

Mythical characters seem to leap or soar out of the frames, blurring the line between their world and ours.

Each piece is a stunning display of color, composition, and imaginative storytelling.

