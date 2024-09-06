Home / Design / Tattoos

Asia-Inspired Vertical Tattoos Transform Skin Into Portals to Ancient and Mythical Worlds

By Emma Taggart on September 6, 2024

Tattoo Art by EQ

Tattoos offer a unique and lasting way to visually communicate your personality and interests, turning your skin into a canvas for self-expression. A Singapore-based artist named EQ brings this idea to life by creating colorful designs where characters and elements of nature seem to emerge from rectangular frames and onto the wearer’s skin.

From temples and lotus flowers to cranes and tigers, EQ crafts one-of-a-kind tattoos that celebrate the rich beauty of Asian culture. Each highly detailed design is reminiscent of Japanese woodblock prints, perfectly framed on the wearer's skin. The long, rectangular shapes of each tattoo creates the impression of windows on the human body, revealing hidden, miniature worlds that seem to exist just beneath the surface.

EQ also draws inspiration from mythology, with pieces featuring legendary creatures like the Haetae, a mythical guardian found in Korean, Japanese, and Chinese folklore. In other designs, dragons, Pokémon characters, and even whales seem to leap or soar out of the frames, blurring the line between their world and ours.

Check out some of EQ’s incredible tattoos below and find more from her portfolio on Instagram. If you want to book EQ for your next tattoo, she’s part of Hanson Studio in Singapore.

Singapore-based Tattoo artist EQ creates incredibly detailed designs inspired by asian culture.

Tattoo Art by EQ

Each tattoo is framed within a long rectangular shape, giving the impression of a window into another world.

Tattoo Art by EQ

Mythical characters seem to leap or soar out of the frames, blurring the line between their world and ours.

Tattoo Art by EQ

Tattoo Art by EQ

Tattoo Art by EQ

Tattoo Art by EQ

Tattoo Art by EQ

Tattoo Art by EQ

Tattoo Art by EQ

Each piece is a stunning display of color, composition, and imaginative storytelling.

Tattoo Art by EQ

Tattoo Art by EQ

EQ: Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by EQ.

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
