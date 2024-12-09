Home / Design / Tattoos

Vertical Window-Like Tattoos Turn Cherished Memories Into Stylish Body Art

By Regina Sienra on December 9, 2024

Intricate rectangular tattoo by Daldam

Just because a tattoo is tiny doesn't mean it can't be packed with details and colors. The work of Korea-based artist Dami Nam, aka Daldam, is proof of this. By working within narrow, vertical frames, she has the unique challenge of creating a confined yet stylish visual story.

The concept of Nam's vertical tattoos sounds very simple, but only a skilled hand could deliver the sort of results the tattooist’s portfolio boasts. A layered scene or landscape is perfectly contained within a rectangular frame, except for a character or an architectural feature that seems to be popping out. She manages to ignite one’s imagination with her limited canvas, making it seem as though each vertical tattoo is a portal to a dreamlike world and one could simply jump right in.

While the intricacy of her works signals decades of practice, Nam has only been in the body art industry for seven years. With a love for art that traces back to her childhood, she longed for a job in an art-related field. Picking up on her talents, a friend of hers introduced her to the world of tattoos, where she finally got to draw for a living.

Nam is often commissioned to capture her clients' memories and trips in her small rectangles of ink. While she often gets to depict trips around Asia thanks to her detailed work and extensive knowledge of the regional architecture, she has recently been capturing a different kind of milestone—couples and weddings, still intertwined with the local imagery that has become synonymous with her work.

Following along the Asian culture path, Nam's customers have also called for the artist to turn their favorite movies into stylish tattoos. Rather than focusing in a single character, Nam manages to capture an entire universe by bringing the protagonists to the forefront and using the rest of the composition as a window to their magical worlds, as seen in her Studio Ghibli and The Handmaiden tattoos. Her intricate tattoos range from a dark yet detailed nighttime scene to a bright and colorful setting—whatever suits each design the best.

To stay up to date with her brilliant vertical tattoos, you can follow Daldam on Instagram.

The tattoos of Korea-based artist Dami Nam, aka Daldam, may be tiny, but they are packed with details and colors.

Intricate rectangular tattoo by Daldam

Nam is often commissioned to capture her clients' memories and trips within small rectangles of ink.

Intricate rectangular tattoo by Daldam

Intricate rectangular tattoo by Daldam

Nam has developed a uniquely stylish way to tell a story through her vertical tattoos.

Intricate rectangular tattoo by Daldam

Intricate rectangular tattoo by Daldam

Intricate rectangular tattoo by Daldam

The concept of Nam's vertical tattoos sounds very simple, but only a skilled hand could execute her level of precision and detail.

Intricate rectangular tattoo by Daldam

Intricate rectangular tattoo by Daldam

Intricate rectangular tattoo by Daldam

Nam's customers have also called for the artist to turn their favorite movies into stylish tattoos.

Intricate rectangular tattoo by Daldam

Intricate rectangular tattoo by Daldam

Intricate rectangular tattoo by Daldam

Intricate rectangular tattoo by Daldam

Intricate rectangular tattoo by Daldam

Intricate rectangular tattoo by Daldam

Dami Nam (Daldam Tattoo): Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Dami Nam.

