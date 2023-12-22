Embrace Your Wild Side With These Temporary Tattoos of Dogs and Cats

Whether you're a dog person, a cat person, or just someone who loves animals, Tattly makes temporary tattoos that will bring out your wild side. Each of these sets is made in collaboration with an artist or studio, featuring illustrative designs that let you experience having a tattoo without the longterm commitment.

The Dog Pack Set is the perfect set for anyone who loves canines. Designed by Berkley Illustration, it includes two tattoos of four different dogs. There is the Laid-Back Corgi, who sports a graphic tee; the spiffy, cravat-wearing Sir Boston Terrier; the Dapper French Bulldog, who sports a big red bowtie; and the aptly named Cool Dog, sporting a pair of dark shades. They can be worn one at a time whenever you want to try something new, or all at once to create a custom sleeve.

Tattly also made a set for the feline-lovers out there. The Cat Club Set features kitties with distinct personalities. This includes a colorful kitten wearing heart-shaped sunglasses and a rainbow-print T-shirt; the smart-looking tabby cat sporting reading glasses and a polka-dot button-down; the dashing tuxedo cat in a red-and-white striped shirt; and the vest-wearing punk cat. You can easily split this set with a friend for even more fun.

Whether you're a dog person, a cat person, or an animal lover in general, these temporary tattoos by Tattly let you express your wild side.

The Dog Pack Tattoo Set

Animal Society Temporary Tattoo Set

The Cat Club Temporary Tattoo Set

Watercolor Butterfly Temporary Tattoos

