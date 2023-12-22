Home / Store

Embrace Your Wild Side With These Temporary Tattoos of Dogs and Cats

By Margherita Cole on December 22, 2023
Temporary Dog Tattoos by Tattly

Tattly | $15

Whether you're a dog person, a cat person, or just someone who loves animals, Tattly makes temporary tattoos that will bring out your wild side. Each of these sets is made in collaboration with an artist or studio, featuring illustrative designs that let you experience having a tattoo without the longterm commitment.

The Dog Pack Set is the perfect set for anyone who loves canines. Designed by Berkley Illustration, it includes two tattoos of four different dogs. There is the Laid-Back Corgi, who sports a graphic tee; the spiffy, cravat-wearing Sir Boston Terrier; the Dapper French Bulldog, who sports a big red bowtie; and the aptly named Cool Dog, sporting a pair of dark shades. They can be worn one at a time whenever you want to try something new, or all at once to create a custom sleeve.

Tattly also made a set for the feline-lovers out there. The Cat Club Set features kitties with distinct personalities. This includes a colorful kitten wearing heart-shaped sunglasses and a rainbow-print T-shirt; the smart-looking tabby cat sporting reading glasses and a polka-dot button-down; the dashing tuxedo cat in a red-and-white striped shirt; and the vest-wearing punk cat. You can easily split this set with a friend for even more fun.

Scroll down to see these pawesome tattoos, and pick up a set (or collect them all) on My Modern Met Store.

Whether you're a dog person, a cat person, or an animal lover in general, these temporary tattoos by Tattly let you express your wild side.

 

The Dog Pack Tattoo Set

Tattly | $15

Temporary Dog Tattoos by Tattly

Tattly | $15

Temporary Dog Tattoos by Tattly

Tattly | $15

Temporary Dog Tattoos by Tattly

Tattly | $15

 

Animal Society Temporary Tattoo Set

Animal Society Temporary Tattos by Tattly

Tattly | $15

Animal Society Temporary Tattos by Tattly

Tattly | $15

Animal Society Temporary Tattos by Tattly

Tattly | $15

 

The Cat Club Temporary Tattoo Set

Temporary Cat Tattoos by Tattly

Tattly | $15

Temporary Cat Tattoos by Tattly

Tattly | $15

Temporary Cat Tattoos by Tattly

Tattly | $15

Temporary Cat Tattoos by Tattly

Tattly | $15

 

Watercolor Butterfly Temporary Tattoos

Watercolor Butterfly Tattoos by Tattly

Tattly | $15

Watercolor Butterfly Tattoos by Tattly

Tattly | $15

Watercolor Butterfly Tattoos by Tattly

Tattly | $15

 

Find more tattoos in My Modern Met Store!

 

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. She wrote and illustrated an instructional art book about how to draw cartoons titled 'Cartooning Made Easy: Circle, Triangle, Square' that was published by Walter Foster in 2022.
