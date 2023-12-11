Home / Design

Pantone Color of the Year 2024 Is “Peach Fuzz”

By Margherita Cole on December 11, 2023
Pantone 2024 Color of the Year

As 2023 is winding down, Pantone has set the tone for next year: a warm and delicate orange-pink. Peach Fuzz (PANTONE 13-1023) was announced as the Color of the Year 2024, inspiring not only the design trends to come, but hopefully inviting a time of kindness, collaboration, and softness.

The ups and downs of the past 12 months made Pantone reflect on what they wanted to see in 2024. “The color we selected to be our Pantone Color of the Year 2024 needed to express our desire to want to be close to those we love and the joy we get when allowing ourselves to tune into who we are and just savor a moment of quiet time alone,” they write. “It needed to be a color whose warm and welcoming embrace conveyed a message of compassion and empathy. One that was nurturing and whose cozy sensibility brought people together and elicited a feeling of tactility. One that reflected our feeling for days that seemed simpler but at the same time has been rephrased to display a more contemporary ambiance. One whose gentle lightness and airy presence lifts us into the future.”

Their announcement was accompanied by a variety of atmospheric images in the “Peach Fuzz” color scheme. Dandelions and wispy cotton balls painted in pale orange reflect the desire for tenderness with ourselves and with others in days to come. In terms of design, PANTONE 13-1023 has a similar effect. Its subtle and sensual shade provides warmth to rooms, and decorative elements. “A clean peach tone with a vintage vibe, PANTONE 13-1023 Peach Fuzz reflects the past yet has been refashioned to have a contemporary ambiance, enabling it to seamlessly display its presence in both the physical and digital world,” Pantone says. Likewise, in terms of style, the peachy shade evokes a dreamy and romantic aesthetic.

Scroll down to get a better taste of the “Peach Fuzz” color scheme, and for selections of products inspired by Pantone's 2024 Color of the Year.

"This tender color expresses our desire to be close to those we love, with a warm and welcoming embrace that stirs feelings of compassion and empathy," Pantone explains.

 

Want to bring home this home before the New Year? Check out these peachy products.

 

