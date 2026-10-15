Home / Art

Art Exhibition Explores the Deep Connection Between Mumbai’s Fishing Communities and the Sea

By Sage Helene on October 15, 2026
Parag Tandel Vitamin Sea Archives: Sediments of Intelligence - 5, 2026 Cyanotype on Archival watercolor paper, 5.9 x 8.3 inches.

Parag Tandel, Vitamin Sea Archives: Sediments of Intelligence – 5, 2026, Cyanotype on Archival watercolor paper, washed in local seawater and freshwater, 5.9 x 8.3 inches. Copyright Parag Tandel, 2026. Courtesy of Parag Tandel and TARQ

For Mumbai’s Koli fishing communities, the sea holds generations of cultural knowledge. In Salted Caviar, an exhibition at TARQ in Mumbai, artist Parag Tandel draws on his Koli heritage to examine how coastal development and emerging technologies threaten traditional ways of life. Through sculpture, cyanotype, and archival research, he explores the ties between Indigenous knowledge and the marine environments that sustain it.

The exhibition brings together four new bodies of work that connect the ocean’s geological past with the challenges facing coastal communities today. Tandel approaches the sea as more than a source of livelihood. It is also a repository of cultural memory.

In the Salt Shrines series, Tandel draws inspiration from Koli votive traditions and nature worship. He wraps brightly colored yarn and found materials around metal armatures to create intricate sculptures that evoke handmade ritual objects. The works reference Bharali Puja, an annual ceremony held around the full moon in October. They also reflect the knowledge embedded in everyday practices, from repairing fishing nets to caring for coastal ecosystems.

Tandel explores a different relationship between past and present in his Ancestors series. Using Habur stone, a fossil-rich material from Jaisalmer that formed in an ancient seabed, he casts oil pipes alongside marine life-forms. The resulting works bring traces of prehistoric oceans into contact with modern industrial extraction. This juxtaposition highlights the consequences of fossil-fuel dependence and its impact on traditional fishing livelihoods.

In Vitamin-Sea Archives: Sediments of Intelligence, Tandel turns his attention to the technological demands placed on marine environments. Using cyanotype, a photographic process that produces rich blue images, he creates speculative maps of the ocean floor. Coral reefs and marine organisms appear alongside undersea cables and shipwrecks. These compositions consider the growing demand for seawater desalination to support data centers and artificial intelligence infrastructure, raising questions about the ecological costs of technological expansion.

Other works focus on how cultural knowledge survives across generations. For the Worli Koliwada series, Tandel draws on oral histories and archaeological records alongside illustrated recipes from his mother, Kamal Tandel’s, kitchen. Food becomes a way to trace the community’s history through practices that continue in everyday life.

His Estuaries of Waning Sounds: Koli Dictionary Project approaches cultural preservation through language. Tandel translates elements of the Koli vocabulary into sculptural forms incorporating fishing nets, shells, knots, and found objects. The works give physical presence to a language shaped by life at sea.

Together, the exhibition considers what is lost when coastal ecosystems and the communities that depend on them come under pressure. Tandel brings Koli knowledge into a contemporary conversation about environmental change, asserting the importance of preserving the cultural traditions that connect people to the ocean.

Salted Caviar by Parag Tandel is now on view at TARQ in Mumbai through October 17, 2026.

In an exhibit titled Salted Cavier, artist Parag Tanded draws on Koli ritual traditions to honor the relationship between Mumbai’s fishing communities and the natural world.

Installation view of Parag Tandel's Salted Caviar at TARQ Gallery Mumbai

Parag Tandel, Estuaries of Waning Sounds: Koli Dictionary Project 8, 2026. Cotton polyester thread, stainless steel wire and rice paper on MDF board, 48 x 24 x 3.5 inches. Framed size: 49.4 x 25.3 x 5.8 inches

Parag Tandel, Estuaries of Waning Sounds: Koli Dictionary Project 8, 2026. Cotton polyester thread, stainless steel wire and rice paper on MDF board, 48 x 24 x 3.5 inches. Framed size: 49.4 x 25.3 x 5.8 inches. Copyright Parag Tandel, 2026. Courtesy of Parag Tandel and TARQ

Parag Tandel, Estuaries of Waning Sounds: Koli Dictionary Project 8, 2026. Cotton polyester thread, stainless steel wire and rice paper on MDF board, 48 x 24 x 3.5 inches. Framed size: 49.4 x 25.3 x 5.8 inches

Using fossil-rich stone and cyanotype, Tandel examines how industrial extraction and emerging technologies threaten marine ecosystems.

Parag Tandel, Vitamin Sea Archives: Sediments of Intelligence - 27, 2026, Cyanotype on Archival watercolor paper, 8.3 x 5.9 inches.

Parag Tandel, Vitamin Sea Archives: Sediments of Intelligence – 27, 2026, Cyanotype on Archival watercolor paper, washed in local seawater and freshwater, 8.3 x 5.9 inches. Copyright Parag Tandel, 2026. Courtesy of Parag Tandel and TARQ

Parag Tandel Vitamin Sea Archives: Sediments of Intelligence - 22, 2026 Cyanotype on Archival watercolor paper, 8.3 x 5.9 inches.

Parag Tandel, Vitamin Sea Archives: Sediments of Intelligence – 22, 2026 Cyanotype on Archival watercolor paper, washed in local seawater and freshwater, 8.3 x 5.9 inches. Copyright Parag Tandel, 2026. Courtesy of Parag Tandel and TARQ

Installation view of Parag Tandel's Salted Caviar at TARQ Gallery Mumbai

Installation view of Parag Tandel's Salted Caviar at TARQ Gallery Mumbai

Parag Tandel, Sea of Relation - 3, 2026. Silicone rubber reinforced on marine plywood, cotton fabric, 11.9 x 11.9 inches x 2.4 inches

Parag Tandel, Sea of Relation – 3, 2026. Silicone rubber reinforced on marine plywood, cotton fabric, 11.9 x 11.9 inches x 2.4 inches. Copyright Parag Tandel, 2026. Courtesy of Parag Tandel and TARQ

Parag Tandel, Sea of Relation - 2, 2026. Silicone rubber reinforced on marine plywood, cotton fabric, 11.9 x 11.9 inches x 2.9 inches

Parag Tandel, Sea of Relation – 2, 2026. Silicone rubber reinforced on marine plywood, cotton fabric, 11.9 x 11.9 inches x 2.9 inches. Copyright Parag Tandel, 2026. Courtesy of Parag Tandel and TARQ

From illustrated family recipes to woven fishing nets, the exhibition preserves Koli knowledge through the materials and practices of everyday life.

Parag Tandel, SALT SHRINES: Colour Blind/ वर्णान्ध series (6), 2026. Stainless steel wire and polyester and cotton thread 45 x 26 inches. Base Diameter: 8 inches.

Parag Tandel, SALT SHRINES: Colour Blind/ वर्णान्ध series (6), 2026. Stainless steel wire and polyester and cotton thread 45 x 26 inches. Base Diameter: 8 inches. Copyright Parag Tandel, 2026. Courtesy of Parag Tandel and TARQ

Parag Tandel, SALT SHRINES: Colour Blind/ वर्णान्ध series (6), 2026. Stainless steel wire and polyester and cotton thread 45 x 26 inches. Base Diameter: 8 inches.

Parag Tandel, Estuaries of Waning Sounds: Koli Dictionary Project 8, 2026. Cotton polyester thread, stainless steel wire and rice paper on MDF board, 48 x 24 x 3.5 inches. Framed size: 49.4 x 25.3 x 5.8 inches

Installation view of Parag Tandel's Salted Caviar at TARQ Gallery Mumbai

Exhibition Information:
Parag Tandel
खारी गाबोली | Salted Caviar
September 10, 2026–October 17, 2026
TARQ, KK (Navsari) Chambers, Ground Floor
39B AK Nayak Marg, Fort, Mumbai 400001, India

Parag Tandel: Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by TARQ. 

Related Articles:

Aga Khan Collection Breaks Records as the World’s Highest-Value Sale of South Asian Art

Photographic Survey From 19th-Century India Snags Nearly $57K at Auction

Artist Draws From South Asian Traditions To Create Layered Narratives With Spiritual Significance

Indian Official Offers $1 Million Reward to Anyone Who Can Decode an Ancient Script

Sage Helene

Sage Helene is a contributing writer at My Modern Met. She earned her MFA in Photography and Related Media and an MST in Art Education from the Rochester Institute of Technology. She has since written for several digital publications, including Float and UP Magazine. In addition to her writing practice, Sage works as an Art Educator across both elementary and secondary levels, where she is committed to fostering artistic curiosity, inclusivity, and confidence in young creators.
Read all posts from Sage Helene
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Shepard Fairey To Be Honored With 2026 Art Miami Lifetime Visionary Award at Miami Art Week
British Museum Extends Bayeux Tapestry Viewing Hours After Visitor Criticism
Lost Gertrude Abercrombie Painting Found for $30 Sells for $1.35 Million
Ha Chong-Hyun Painting Retrospective Spans 60 Years of Material Experimentation
RM of K-Pop Boy Band ‘BTS’ Co-Curates First Ever Museum Exhibition in San Francisco
Pope Leo XIV Condemns AI Art and Defends the Importance of Human Creativity

More on My Modern Met

NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani Doubles Grants for Artists to Support the City’s Creative Culture
Monet’s Long-Hidden ‘Iris‘ Painting Is Going to Auction With an Estimated Worth of $34M
British Museum Enforces a Photo Ban at Its Bayeux Tapestry Exhibition
The Other Art Fair Returns to LA With 160 Independent Artists From 14 Countries
How Cavalier Galleries Is Celebrating 40 Years of Supporting Contemporary Art
Miffy the Bunny Is Reimagined as the ‘Girl With a Pearl Earring’ for Historic Exhibit in Japan

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.