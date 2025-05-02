Pedro Pascal’s Trans Sister Lux Praises His Kindness and Support

Pedro Pascal's younger sister, Lux, confirmed that her brother is just as wonderful as we all think he is. When The Hollywood Reporter caught up with her on the red carpet of Madrid’s Platino Awards, she shared how proud she is of her older brother. “The thing is that I’ve always known that he is a superstar,” she confessed. “It’s funny because people have been asking me, ‘Is he as kind as we think he is?’ And I’m like, ‘Yes!’”

The Last of Us actor has won over the public for his kind disposition. Recently, he's also shown that he's not afraid to stand for what he feels is right. After activist and writer Tariq Ra'ouf posted an Instagram video slamming author J.K. Rowling's support of Britain’s Supreme Court ruling that says trans women should not be recognized and calling for a Harry Potter boycott, the actor made a decisive comment agreeing with the sentiment. “Awful disgusting SH*T is exactly right. Heinous LOSER behavior,” Pascal said of Rowling's celebratory response to the transphobic ruling.

The Supreme Court’s decision has caused quite a stir in the UK for stating that, legally, women are to be defined by their biological sex. This leaves trans women in limbo, without critical sex-based protections. For Pascal and his sister, the matter is even more personal, as Lux came out as a transgender woman in 2021. More than ever during this difficult period for the trans community, Lux looks to her brother's strength for inspiration.

“What makes him so fabulous is that [Pedro] wears all of his humanity on his sleeve, and he doesn’t hide who he is,” Lux says. “And I think that’s refreshing, because usually we move around the world hiding who we are. That’s the main lesson I’ve gotten from him: There’s no reason for me to hide who I am, right? And I think people are seeing that.”

We may even be seeing more of Lux shortly, as she teased on the red carpet that she has two entertainment projects—one of which has already been filmed—set for release in the United States.

