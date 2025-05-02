Home / Entertainment

Pedro Pascal’s Trans Sister Lux Praises His Kindness and Support

By Jessica Stewart on May 2, 2025
Pedro Pascal

Photo: fredduval/Depositphotos

Pedro Pascal's younger sister, Lux, confirmed that her brother is just as wonderful as we all think he is. When The Hollywood Reporter caught up with her on the red carpet of Madrid’s Platino Awards, she shared how proud she is of her older brother. “The thing is that I’ve always known that he is a superstar,” she confessed. “It’s funny because people have been asking me, ‘Is he as kind as we think he is?’ And I’m like, ‘Yes!’”

The Last of Us actor has won over the public for his kind disposition. Recently, he's also shown that he's not afraid to stand for what he feels is right. After activist and writer Tariq Ra'ouf posted an Instagram video slamming author J.K. Rowling's support of Britain’s Supreme Court ruling that says trans women should not be recognized and calling for a Harry Potter boycott, the actor made a decisive comment agreeing with the sentiment. “Awful disgusting SH*T is exactly right. Heinous LOSER behavior,” Pascal said of Rowling's celebratory response to the transphobic ruling.

The Supreme Court’s decision has caused quite a stir in the UK for stating that, legally, women are to be defined by their biological sex. This leaves trans women in limbo, without critical sex-based protections. For Pascal and his sister, the matter is even more personal, as Lux came out as a transgender woman in 2021. More than ever during this difficult period for the trans community, Lux looks to her brother's strength for inspiration.

“What makes him so fabulous is that [Pedro] wears all of his humanity on his sleeve, and he doesn’t hide who he is,” Lux says. “And I think that’s refreshing, because usually we move around the world hiding who we are. That’s the main lesson I’ve gotten from him: There’s no reason for me to hide who I am, right? And I think people are seeing that.”

We may even be seeing more of Lux shortly, as she teased on the red carpet that she has two entertainment projects—one of which has already been filmed—set for release in the United States.

Pedro Pascal’s sister Lux, gushed about her older brother. “‘Is he as kind as we think he is?’ And I’m like, ‘Yes!’”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lux Pascal (@luxpascal_)

Pascal recently took a strong stance against JK Rowling’s support of Britain's Supreme Court ruling that only defines women by their biological sex.

The actor is an outspoken advocate for the LGBTQIA+ community and is often spotted on the red carpet with Lux, who is trans.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lux Pascal (@luxpascal_)

Lux, who has several upcoming entertainment projects, looks to her brother for inspiration. “That’s the main lesson I’ve gotten from him: There’s no reason for me to hide who I am, right? And I think people are seeing that.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lux Pascal (@luxpascal_)

Source: Lux Pascal Is a Proud Sister: “Pedro’s Taught Me There’s No Reason to Hide Who I Am”

Related Articles:

New LGBTQ+ Visitor Center Honors the History of the Stonewall Rebellion

Swedish Armed Forces Campaign Champions LGBTQ+ Inclusivity and Pride

World Cup Broadcaster Wears ‘One Love’ Armband in Solidarity With LGBTQ+ Community

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Staff Editor and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book "Street Art Stories Roma" and most recently contributed to "Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini." You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Danison Fronda
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Conan O’Brien’s Mark Twain Prize Acceptance Speech Is a Masterful Tribute
Millie Bobby Brown Calls Out Journalists Who Criticize Her Appearance and Other Celebrities Rally Behind Her
Charli xcx and Noah Kahan Join Chappell Roan and Pledge $25,000 Each To Help Struggling Artists
Split Photos Highlight the Stark Disparities Between War and Comfort Across the World
Christian Bale and His Wife Are Building a Unique Village in California To Keep Siblings in Foster Care Together
Musician Dave Grohl Spends His Birthday Making Meals for Those Affected by the LA Fires

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

CES 2025: Futuristic Machine From Video Game ‘Horizon Zero Dawn’ Is Brought to Life
Singer Post Malone Leaves $20K Tip for Single Mother Working as Bartender on Christmas Eve
Over 485,000 Kids Get Free LEGOs To Play With Thanks To Nonprofit Donations
100+ Fine Art Prints From Top Photographers Are Now on Sale To Help Protect the Amazon
Art History and Famous Photography References in ‘The Simpsons’
Male Statues Are Transformed Into Fathers Carrying Their Babies

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.