Home / Inspiring / Social Cause

World Cup Broadcaster Wears ‘One Love’ Armband in Solidarity With LGBTQ+ Community

By Sara Barnes on November 22, 2022

A BBC sports broadcaster is showing solidarity with LGBTQ+ people during 2022 World Cup coverage in Qatar, a place where same-sex relationships are illegal. Alex Scott, a former soccer player for Arsenal in the Women's Super League and the England national team, wore a rainbow One Love anti-discrimination armband as she was on location for the sporting event.

Scott’s decision takes a critical stance against the host nation and was done after FIFA (the tournament’s governing body) said that any player who wore a One Love band would receive a yellow card. (A yellow card is a warning, but if a player receives two of them they are suspended for one game.)

Scott didn’t call out her armband, but it was noticed—and praised—by fans at home. The former footballer, who has not publicly labeled her sexuality but shared that she’s been in relationships with both men and women, is taking a risk.

“Alex Scott, a queer woman of color, is putting herself in danger by being in Qatar and publicly supporting the LGBTQ+ community,” one tweet read. “If sports stars are going to cover the World Cup, they should use their platform for good, and Alex is showing them all up.”

On Sunday, November 20, Scott spoke about the lack of LGBTQ+ rights and protection in Qatar during the BBC’s opening coverage of the famous soccer event, which draws fans of all stripes from around the world. “A whole heap of fans from around the world from the LGBTQ+ community not wanting to travel here…” she said. “We reference [FIFA president] Gianni Infantino from what he said… you are not gay, you will never understand traveling to a country where you are fearing for your life just because of who you choose to love.”

“To keep saying football is for everyone,” she continued, “we sit here and it’s not, because people have not been able to travel to watch their teams, to support their teams, out of fear.”

BBC sports broadcaster Alex Scott is showing solidarity with LGBTQ+ people in Qatar during World Cup coverage, a place where same-sex relationships are illegal.

She did so by wearing a One Love anti-discrimination armband, which takes a critical stance against the host nation, and was done after FIFA (the tournament’s governing body) said that any player who wore the band would receive a yellow card.

Fans watching at home were inspired by Scott and praised her for wearing the armband.

Alex Scott: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter
h/t: [HuffPost]

Related Articles:

Soccer Star Megan Rapinoe Speaks Passionately About Impact of Roe v. Wade Overturn

English Soccer Teams Pause Game to Allow Muslim Players to Break Their Ramadan Fast

World Cup Fans Used Their Countries’ Soccer Jerseys to Protest Russia’s Anti-LGBTQ Policies

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Interactive Map Shows You Which Indigenous Lands You Are On
What Is Indigenous Peoples’ Day? How This Holiday Honors Native People
14 Illustrated Mental Health Facts That Educate While Breaking the Stigmas Surrounding It
Blake Lively Calls Out Paparazzi by Sharing Her Pregnancy Photos on Her Own Terms
Students Whose Families Earn Below $100K Can Go to Princeton for Free
Miss England Finalist Competes Makeup-Free Making Her the First in Pageant’s History

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

California Will Become the First State to Offer Free School Lunch to All Students
Academy Apologizes to Sacheen Littlefeather Nearly 50 Years After 1973 Oscars Incident
Support Creativity When You Become a Member of My Modern Met
Ukrainians Are Hosting “Clean up Raves” To Restore Places Destroyed by Russian Attacks
Medical Students at University of Michigan Walk Out on Anti-Abortion Keynote Speaker
Shocked Shoppers Find “School Shooting” Sympathy Card Section in Powerful Video

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.