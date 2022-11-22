World Cup Broadcaster Wears ‘One Love’ Armband in Solidarity With LGBTQ+ Community

England, Wales and other European nations aren't wearing the OneLove armband. But ex-England international Alex Scott is inside the Khalifa International Stadium. 💻🖥📱 Watch on @BBCiPlayer, listen on @BBCSounds, get more on the @BBCSport app#BBCFootball #BBCWorldCup pic.twitter.com/4pMU2albY7 — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) November 21, 2022

A BBC sports broadcaster is showing solidarity with LGBTQ+ people during 2022 World Cup coverage in Qatar, a place where same-sex relationships are illegal. Alex Scott, a former soccer player for Arsenal in the Women's Super League and the England national team, wore a rainbow One Love anti-discrimination armband as she was on location for the sporting event.

Scott’s decision takes a critical stance against the host nation and was done after FIFA (the tournament’s governing body) said that any player who wore a One Love band would receive a yellow card. (A yellow card is a warning, but if a player receives two of them they are suspended for one game.)

Scott didn’t call out her armband, but it was noticed—and praised—by fans at home. The former footballer, who has not publicly labeled her sexuality but shared that she’s been in relationships with both men and women, is taking a risk.

“Alex Scott, a queer woman of color, is putting herself in danger by being in Qatar and publicly supporting the LGBTQ+ community,” one tweet read. “If sports stars are going to cover the World Cup, they should use their platform for good, and Alex is showing them all up.”

On Sunday, November 20, Scott spoke about the lack of LGBTQ+ rights and protection in Qatar during the BBC’s opening coverage of the famous soccer event, which draws fans of all stripes from around the world. “A whole heap of fans from around the world from the LGBTQ+ community not wanting to travel here…” she said. “We reference [FIFA president] Gianni Infantino from what he said… you are not gay, you will never understand traveling to a country where you are fearing for your life just because of who you choose to love.”

“To keep saying football is for everyone,” she continued, “we sit here and it’s not, because people have not been able to travel to watch their teams, to support their teams, out of fear.”

Alex Scott is wearing the One Love arm band whilst presenting on BBC One. pic.twitter.com/GAZxwEKw0H — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) November 21, 2022

Our statement on FIFA's decision on the ‘One Love' armband 👇🏽 pic.twitter.com/GAgAtWe1uF — Kick It Out (@kickitout) November 21, 2022

Fans watching at home were inspired by Scott and praised her for wearing the armband.

Alex Scott, a queer woman of colour, is putting herself in danger by being in Qatar and publicly supporting the LGBTQ+ community. If sports stars are going to cover the World Cup, they should use their platform for good, and Alex is showing them all up.@AlexScott stay safe. 🌈 https://t.co/uYTGEVKMt3 — Em (@EmilyJBashforth) November 21, 2022

Alex Scott has more balls than the entire England men’s football team, we love to see it 🥰✊🏽 https://t.co/Ll0A3i2VSC — RealDestinySharles❤️ (@destinysharles) November 21, 2022

Alex Scott proving she has more balls than England and all of the other teams who backtracked on their decision to wear a #OneLove armband, what a queen! pic.twitter.com/Zl0KdR6qTC — Tom Knight (@TJ_Knight) November 21, 2022

What a leader. Alex Scott is a real one. Legend. #OneLove pic.twitter.com/9WU24B3EEa — Anthony DiCicco (@DiCiccoMethod) November 21, 2022

Action speaks louder than words. No protest in history ever needed permission. Massive respect to Alex Scott for donning the OneLove armband despite multiple national team U-turns. pic.twitter.com/8HcCBEKk6D — VERSUS (@vsrsus) November 21, 2022

Finally, someone we can look up to. Thank you @AlexScott https://t.co/xoN6hOg7eX — Emma Kennedy (@EmmaKennedy) November 21, 2022

