Home / Art / Sculpture

Artist Builds Exquisite Miniature Buildings From a Single Sheet of Paper

By Margherita Cole on January 17, 2022
Architectural Paper Sculptures Peter Callesen

Paper artists continue to find new ways to transform the two-dimensional medium into captivating creations. Danish artist and architect Peter Callesen uses ordinary sheets of white A4 paper to build miniature buildings and structures that look like replicas of the real thing.

“By taking away all the information and starting from scratch using the blank white A4 paper sheet for my creations, I feel I have found a material that we are all able to relate to, and at the same time, the A4 paper sheet is neutral and open to fill with a different meaning,” Callesen explains to My Modern Met. “The thin white paper and the small scale of the paper gives the paper sculptures a frailty that underlines the tragic and romantic theme of my works.”

From storybook castles to tall pagodas to ancient Greek ruins, his works span numerous different styles. In each one, Callesen cuts, scores, and folds the paper to construct his buildings. Even when he's done, however, he leaves the completed edifice within the paper it came from, highlighting the magical transformation that took place to create it. “The paper cut sculptures explore the probable and magical transformation of the flat sheet of paper into figures that expand into the space surrounding them,” Callesen continues. “The negative and absent two-dimensional space left by the cut, points out the contrast to the three-dimensional reality it creates, even though the figures still stick to their origin without the possibility of escaping. In that sense, there is also an aspect of something tragic in many of the cuts.”

You can see more of Callesen's art via his website, and keep up to date with his latest projects and exhibitions by following the artist on Instagram.

Danish artist Peter Callesen creates architectural sculptures from one sheet of paper.

Architectural Paper Sculptures Peter CallesenArchitectural Paper Sculptures Peter CallesenArchitectural Paper Sculptures Peter CallesenArchitectural Paper Sculptures Peter CallesenArchitectural Paper Sculptures Peter CallesenArchitectural Paper Sculptures Peter CallesenArchitectural Paper Sculptures Peter CallesenArchitectural Paper Sculptures Peter CallesenArchitectural Paper Sculptures Peter CallesenArchitectural Paper Sculptures Peter CallesenArchitectural Paper Sculptures Peter CallesenArchitectural Paper Sculptures Peter CallesenPeter Callesen: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Peter Callesen.

Related Articles:

Artist Cuts Out Exquisite Patterned Dresses From Large Sheets of Paper

Paper Artist Engineers Incredible Relief Sculptures Entirely by Hand

New Book Highlights the Experimental Genius of Contemporary Paper Art

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. When she’s not writing, Margherita continues to develop her creative practice in sequential art.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Shimmering Metallic Branches “Grow” To Form Elegant Animal Sculptures
Surreal Ceramic Sculptures Capture Bountiful Beauty and Spectacular Shapes Found in Nature
Dramatic Diorama Reveals What “Really” Made the Titanic Sink
49-Foot-Tall Three-Headed Dragon Statue Breathes Real Fire in Russia
Fabric Books Artistically Embellished With Vein-Like Tendrils of Red Thread
Beautiful ‘Staircase to Heaven’ Sculpture Is Actually a Mind-Bending Optical Illusion

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Artist Carves Impossibly Small Bird Sculptures You Need a Microscope To Fully Appreciate
Androgynous Bronze Sculptures Capture the Fluidity of the Human Body in Motion
Artist Captures the Essence of Different Animals in Minimalistic Metal Sculptures
7-Foot-Tall Mister Rogers Statue Commemorates the Beloved Children’s TV Host
Anatomical Sculptures Made of Crystals Explore Themes of Love and Loss
Found Wood With Colorful Stained Glass Embedded Within Cast Prismatic Shadows on the Beach

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.