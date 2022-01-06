Home / Art

Artist Cuts Out Exquisite Patterned Dresses From Large Sheets of Paper

By Margherita Cole on January 6, 2022
Paper Cutout Dresses by Eugenia Zoloto

Paper artist Eugenia Zoloto is taking fashion illustration to the next level with her series of lifesize creations. She uses basic cutting utensils to transform ordinary paper into the dresses of her dreams—from flowing white gowns to structured black frocks.

Based in Ukraine, Zoloto is a self-taught artist who discovered paper cutouts while studying at university. Since then, her creations have continued to grow in intricacy and size. “I adore the Impressionists, and understood that my art's first aim was to captivate people, to show the beauty of paper and different natural motives and a bit of imagination,” she explains to My Modern Met. “I am inspired by strange dreams, good films, book covers, fantastic personages. I prefer to do paper dresses because I love haute couture.”

These fantastical paper garments feature feminine silhouettes and a variety of ornate patterns based on flora and fauna. Zoloto fills the shape of the dress with twisting vines, large flowers, winding snakes, flying birds, and more. The full effect of the artist's creativity can be appreciated when she holds up the attire in front of her body, allowing the viewer to imagine the delicate creation as a wearable item of clothing.

You can purchase original paper cutout art via Zoloto's Etsy shop, and keep up to date with her latest creations by following the artist on Instagram.

Ukraine-based artist Eugenia Zoloto transforms ordinary paper into the dresses of her dreams.

She cuts out intricate frock designs from paper using basic utensils.

Paper Cutout Dresses by Eugenia ZolotoPaper Cutout Dresses by Eugenia ZolotoPaper Cutout Dresses by Eugenia ZolotoPaper Cutout Dresses by Eugenia ZolotoPaper Cutout Dresses by Eugenia ZolotoPaper Cutout Dresses by Eugenia ZolotoPaper Cutout Dresses by Eugenia ZolotoPaper Cutout Dresses by Eugenia ZolotoPaper Cutout Dresses by Eugenia ZolotoEugenia Zoloto: Etsy | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Eugenia Zoloto.

