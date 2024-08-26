Home / Funny

Watch Botswana’s President React to 2,492-Carat Diamond, the Second-Largest Diamond Ever Found

By Regina Sienra on August 26, 2024

Botswana is the second-largest producer of natural diamonds globally, and yet, that doesn't stop them from being surprised about the precious stones that pop up in the country. Recently, the largest diamond found in more than a century, and the second largest of all time, was unearthed at a mine in Botswana. To present it to the world, a viewing ceremony led by Botswana's president Mokgweetsi Masisi was thrown. The diamond turned out to be so massive that the politician's baffled reaction caused as much commotion as the stone itself.

Not expecting the hefty weight of the stone, the president closed his eyes and his palms out to hold the diamond. The stone was then gently dropped into his hands, which caught the president by surprise. Masisi opened his eyes to see the diamond, expressing an animated, “What?!” and growing increasingly bewildered.

“It is overwhelming,” Masisi said. “I am lucky to have seen it in my time.” He then took a better look at it with the help of magnifying glasses.

The huge 2,492-carat diamond weighs approximately half a kilogram (a little over 1 pound) and is yet to be named.  The discovery was announced by Canadian mining company Lucara Diamond Corp, which found the rough diamond from its Karowe Mine in central Botswana. Lucara said the “high-quality” stone was located using X-ray technology designed to find large, high-value diamonds.

Officials said it was too early to value the stone or decide how it would be sold. It is one of a handful of massive diamonds found in Botswana in recent years, which includes a smaller diamond unearthed at the same mine that was sold for $63 million in 2016. Overall, diamonds account for well over half the financial value of Botswana's total exports.

The record for the largest diamond ever found belongs to the 3,106-carat Cullinan diamond found in South Africa in 1905. It was then turned into 105 stones of assorted cuts. Since Botswana's reserves are far from depleted, a new diamond that could break the record is an exciting and perennial possibility.

The second largest diamond ever found was recently unearthed at a mine in Botswana, and president Mokgweetsi Masisi had the best reaction to seeing it in person.

h/t: [AP News]

