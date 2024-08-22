Home / Funny

Funny “LinkedIn Lyrics” Turns People’s Names Into the Words to Your Favorite Songs

By Regina Sienra on August 22, 2024
LinkedIn can be useful for finding a job or hiring people, but hardly anyone would consider it a fun place to hang out. Luckily, with a little bit of creativity, the social media site designated for professional networking can actually be a source of amusement. This seems to be the driving force behind LinkedIn Lyrics, a TikTok account that turns names found on the platform into the words of popular songs. Or as they say, “We turn resumes into remixes.”

The concept is simple yet incredibly funny. Song lyrics are written out on the screen using the names of users found on LinkedIn. Of course, they’re not spelled the way the lyrics originally were. For instance, the Red Hot Chili Peppers song “Otherside” contains the lyrics, “How long, how long will I slide? / Separate my side, I don’t” On the screen, though, we see the profile names “Hao Long, Hao Long, Will Isley / Seppe Raes, Mae Saeed, Hai Dong.”

The bit is elevated by the fact that each name is accompanied by their profile picture in which they look very professional, whether it be with a big corporate smile or a serious stare into the camera. The creators even find matching names for parts of the song that are vocalizations or hummed. No one is safe. Through these videos we see investors, executives, athletes, architects, managers, and officers from all around the world.

The creators are open to all music genres too. So far they've experimented with rock anthems such as Queen's “Bohemian Rhapsody” and Blink-182's “All the Small Things,” with their most successful video so far being that of Red Hot Chili Peppers' “Otherside.” But they also have a pop edge, and have found names to fit the lyrics for Lady Gaga's “Bad Romance” and Taylor Swift's “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together.”

To stay up to date with their videos, make sure to follow them on TikTok. Who knows? Maybe your name fits one of your favorite song's lyrics and you'll do a professional cameo in their next video.

