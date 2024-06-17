Home / Funny

Man Quits His Job by Singing and Dancing With a Quintet

By Regina Sienra on June 17, 2024

Quitting a job is often an awkward experience. But, it turns out, the whole experience can benefit from a little song and dance. Just ask a man named Phil Sipka. The Chicagoan wanted to quit his job at a coffee shop to open his own spot. To make delivering the news easier, he got help from The Steve Harvey Show, which fixed him up with the a quintet known as The Voices. Together, they delivered a notice for the ages.

The video, which originally aired in 2012, sees Sipka—dressed in a dapper suit and tie—walk in to Robust Coffee Lounge alongside his musical entourage. His bosses, Jake and Derek, are taken aback when Sipka says he's got an announcement to make, but they also look excited at the sight of the group. To their surprise, Sipka announces that he is quitting! The onlooking customers are delighted by the drama and the free show they are getting with their coffee. By the end, Jake and Derek can't help but smile and clap, too.

After this elaborate resignation performance, Sipka made his dream of opening his own coffee shop a reality. Fast forward to over a decade later, and it's still thriving. Kusanya Cafe, in the Englewood neighborhood of Chicago, recently celebrated its 10th anniversary. But this isn't an ordinary coffee shop. Working as a non-profit, Kusanya hosts community and arts events, and it also offers job training and apprenticeship. “We exist to provide the place where great people can come together over great food, and community-born events can take place,” the company states.

Meanwhile, Sipka continues to be heavily involved with Kusanya Cafe's philanthropic mission—and showing his singing abilities when they host karaoke nights. “We exist for the casual interactions among neighbors, the chance meetings, and the collaboration that happens organically when people are together,” says the team. If you're ever in the Englewood neighborhood of Chicago, you can find them 825 West 69th St.

To stay up to date with their activities, you can follow Kusanya Cafe on Instagram.

A Chicagoan named Phil Sipka went viral for quitting his job with a clever song and dance.

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

Una publicación compartida por Kusanya Cafe (@kusanyacafe)

He left his job at a coffee shop at Robust Coffee Lounge to open his own place.

10 years later, his own coffee shop, Kusanya Cafe, continues to thrive.

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

Una publicación compartida por Kiki Quintana (@kiki.quintana)

Kusanya Café: WebsiteInstagram | Facebook

Related Articles:

Artist Quits Day Job to Draw the Majestic Beauty of Ocean Waves Full-Time

Interview: Artist Quits PR Job to Start Successful Business Painting Deceased Pets

Cute Piggy Café in Tokyo Lets You Cuddle With Sweet Micro Piglets While You Sip Your Coffee

Father Takes Son on 15-Minute Coffee Dates Every Day to Help Him Adjust to Going to Pre-K

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Danison Fronda
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Floor Geibels
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Couple’s Gender Reveal Party Had a One-of-a-Kind Wrestling Match for the Big Reveal
Man Trolls Officials Who Told Him to Hide His Boat by Having a Realistic Mural Painted on His New Fence
2024 Met Gala Memes That Stole the Spotlight During Fashion’s Biggest Night Out
3,000 People in Dinosaur Costumes Gather in Public To Break a World Record
Kindhearted Woman Thinks She’s Rescuing a Baby Hedgehog, But Turns Out It’s a Hat Pom-Pom
Watch How Vincent van Gogh and Frida Kahlo Would Deal With Client Feedback in Funny Ad Spoof

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Clever Social Media Account Matches Top Sport Moments of 2024 So Far With Works of Art
Weatherman Sneaks Heavy Metal Lyrics by Disturbed Into His Live TV Forecast
Watch This Adorable Cat Say “Buongiorno” to a Woman in Italy
Funny Video Series Imagines What It Would Be Like if Fonts Could Talk to Each Other
Mother and Son Perform an Unexpected Dance Routine at His Wedding
Funny Christmas Photo Series Captures the Last Unmarried Person in the Family

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.