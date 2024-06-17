Man Quits His Job by Singing and Dancing With a Quintet

Quitting a job is often an awkward experience. But, it turns out, the whole experience can benefit from a little song and dance. Just ask a man named Phil Sipka. The Chicagoan wanted to quit his job at a coffee shop to open his own spot. To make delivering the news easier, he got help from The Steve Harvey Show, which fixed him up with the a quintet known as The Voices. Together, they delivered a notice for the ages.

The video, which originally aired in 2012, sees Sipka—dressed in a dapper suit and tie—walk in to Robust Coffee Lounge alongside his musical entourage. His bosses, Jake and Derek, are taken aback when Sipka says he's got an announcement to make, but they also look excited at the sight of the group. To their surprise, Sipka announces that he is quitting! The onlooking customers are delighted by the drama and the free show they are getting with their coffee. By the end, Jake and Derek can't help but smile and clap, too.

After this elaborate resignation performance, Sipka made his dream of opening his own coffee shop a reality. Fast forward to over a decade later, and it's still thriving. Kusanya Cafe, in the Englewood neighborhood of Chicago, recently celebrated its 10th anniversary. But this isn't an ordinary coffee shop. Working as a non-profit, Kusanya hosts community and arts events, and it also offers job training and apprenticeship. “We exist to provide the place where great people can come together over great food, and community-born events can take place,” the company states.

Meanwhile, Sipka continues to be heavily involved with Kusanya Cafe's philanthropic mission—and showing his singing abilities when they host karaoke nights. “We exist for the casual interactions among neighbors, the chance meetings, and the collaboration that happens organically when people are together,” says the team. If you're ever in the Englewood neighborhood of Chicago, you can find them 825 West 69th St.

Kusanya Café: Website | Instagram | Facebook

