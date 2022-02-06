Home / Crafts / Paper Art

Artist Creates a Menagerie by Cutting Creatures From a Single Sheet of Paper

By Margherita Cole on February 6, 2022
Animal Paper Cutouts by Pippa Dyrlaga

British artist Pippa Dyrlaga needs only a precision knife and some paper to start creating. With just a few tools, she is able to masterfully cut animals big and small from single sheets of paper—from striped tigers to scaley chameleons to fluffy squirrels.

While the accuracy of Dyrlaga's paper cutouts may make the practice look easy, she has been meticulously honing her craft for over 10 years. One artwork can take several hours to complete, as the artist has to carefully slice and carve all of the tiny holes you see in the piece. Only in doing so is she able to produce the mesmerizing textures that decorate the forms of these animal and plant figures.

In addition to hand-cutting all of these elaborate works of art, Dyrlaga also adds colorful touches to her creations, such as painting the feathers on a bird and fur patterns on an anteater. This enhances the delicate intricacy of the many minute markings on the paper.

You can purchase original art via Dyrlaga's website, and keep up to date with the artist's latest projects by following her on Instagram.

Paper artist Pippa Dyrlaga cuts a menagerie of plants and animals from paper.

Animal Paper Cutouts by Pippa DyrlagaAnimal Paper Cutouts by Pippa DyrlagaAnimal Paper Cutouts by Pippa DyrlagaAnimal Paper Cutouts by Pippa DyrlagaCut Paper Art by Pippa DyrlagaAnimal Paper Cutouts by Pippa DyrlagaAnimal Paper Cutouts by Pippa DyrlagaAnimal Paper Cutouts by Pippa DyrlagaAnimal Paper Cutouts by Pippa DyrlagaAnimal Paper Cutouts by Pippa DyrlagaPippa Dyrlaga: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Pippa Dyrlaga.

