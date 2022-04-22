Home / Crafts

Handcraft Your Life-Sized Houseplants With These Step-by-Step Crochet Patterns

By Sara Barnes on April 22, 2022
Faux Crochet Plant Pattern

This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase, My Modern Met may earn an affiliate commission. Please read our disclosure for more info.

Taking care of plants can be a challenge. You have to know how much water to give them and how much light they need. If you lack a green thumb, it might feel like you'll never get to enjoy greenery in your home. But not anymore, thanks to Connie Rockliff of PippaPatterns. With some crochet knowledge, you can craft your own Monsteras, begonias, and beyond. When you’re done, you’ll have a life-sized plant that you can display anywhere in your home. It will never wilt and will always stay green.

“My inspiration started with my love of flowers and plants and how sad it is that they have to die so I decided to make a variety that doesn't die,” Rockliff tells My Modern Met. Her popular patterns show you how to create these immortal plants in an approachable, step-by-step way. Each digital design is chock-full of photos that explain how to crochet and assemble each part of the leaf. Having prior knowledge of crochet is a must, as the skill level of these patterns ranges from intermediate to an advanced level.

Check out some of Rockliff’s faux plants below. When you’re ready to start crocheting, visit the PippaPatterns Etsy shop to instantly download her designs.

Do you lack a green thumb? Fear not—if you know how to crochet, you can create your own immortal houseplants thanks to Connie Rockliff of PippaPatterns.

Faux Crochet Plant PatternFaux Crochet Plant Pattern

In her step-by-step patterns, you can create life-size Monsteras, begonias, and more.

Faux Crochet Plant PatternFaux Crochet Plant Pattern

“My inspiration started with my love of flowers and plants and how sad it is that they have to die so I decided to make a variety that doesn't die,” Rockliff tells My Modern Met.

Faux Crochet Plant PatternFaux Crochet Plant Pattern

Each digital design is chock-full of photos that explain how to crochet and assemble each part of the leaf.

Faux Crochet Plant Pattern

Having prior knowledge of crochet is a must, as the skill level of these patterns ranges from intermediate to an advanced level.

Faux Crochet Plant PatternFaux Crochet Plant PatternPippaPatterns: Etsy | Ravelry

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Connie Rockliff. 

Related Articles:

Learn How To Crochet a Fashionably Fringy Bag in This Beginner Class on the Craft

Crafter Crochets “Fiber Rich” Foods That Celebrate the Pastabilities of Yarn

Artist Releases DIY Crochet Pattern for Her Adorable Turtle Toy With Removable Shell

People Are Crocheting Tiny Kitty Couches for Their Favorite Felines

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Pysanky: The Beautiful Tradition of Ukrainian Easter Eggs and How to Make Your Own
50 Creative Designs That Turn Ordinary Eggs Into Eggs-traordinary Art
Realistic Textile Sculptures of Hearts Are Dedicated To Forgotten Women
Learn How To Crochet a Fashionably Fringy Bag in This Beginner Class on the Craft
Artist “Draws” Amazing Portraits by Weaving Thread Around Nails
Learn How Tie-Dye Can Transform Ordinary Clothes Into Colorful One-of-a-Kind Outfits

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Artist Creates Curled Glass Snake Figurines With Multicolored Patterns
Artist Interlaces Colorful Woolen Yarn to Create Mesmerizing Objects
Adorable Felted Bread Sculptures Look Like Little Loaves Come To Life
Textile Art Celebrates the Minuscule Beauty To Discover in the Natural World
Artist Reuses Yarn and Discarded Plastics To Create Crocheted Art About the Climate Crisis
Olympian Tom Daley Releases His Own Line of Cozy Knitting Kits

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.