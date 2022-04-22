Handcraft Your Life-Sized Houseplants With These Step-by-Step Crochet Patterns

Taking care of plants can be a challenge. You have to know how much water to give them and how much light they need. If you lack a green thumb, it might feel like you'll never get to enjoy greenery in your home. But not anymore, thanks to Connie Rockliff of PippaPatterns. With some crochet knowledge, you can craft your own Monsteras, begonias, and beyond. When you’re done, you’ll have a life-sized plant that you can display anywhere in your home. It will never wilt and will always stay green.

“My inspiration started with my love of flowers and plants and how sad it is that they have to die so I decided to make a variety that doesn't die,” Rockliff tells My Modern Met. Her popular patterns show you how to create these immortal plants in an approachable, step-by-step way. Each digital design is chock-full of photos that explain how to crochet and assemble each part of the leaf. Having prior knowledge of crochet is a must, as the skill level of these patterns ranges from intermediate to an advanced level.

Check out some of Rockliff’s faux plants below. When you’re ready to start crocheting, visit the PippaPatterns Etsy shop to instantly download her designs.

