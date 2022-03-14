Home / Classes / Academy

Learn How To Crochet a Fashionably Fringy Bag in This Beginner Class on the Craft

By Jessica Stewart on March 14, 2022
Fringe Crochet Bag

Working with your hands can be a great way to relax while being creative. If you've ever wanted to jump into the art of crochet but weren't sure where to start, My Modern Met Academy has something for you. Our Crochet Crash Course is an online class designed to help beginners enter the world of crochet. While learning basic stitches, you'll put together a fashionable Fiesta Fringe Bag that you can customize with different colors and accessories.

Like all courses at the Academy, the crochet class is led by an expert who will put you right at ease. Designer Khara Plicanic is a skilled teacher who developed this fringy bag to be easy enough for anyone to master. She holds your hand through the entire process and breaks down the project into five bite-sized lessons. In a little over an hour, you'll have all the skills that you need to put together your bag, and you'll feel confident enough to tackle new crochet projects.

Khara makes the entire process fun while offering valuable knowledge. This includes everything from how to choose the right materials and read a crochet pattern to how to finish crochet rows. By showing her tips and tricks, Khara makes it easy for you to carry over what you've learned into any future crochet adventure. In no time, you'll be picking up colorful yarns and making everything from scarves to blankets to mittens.

And, in actuality, the fringy bag from the class is so versatile that you could even make it more than once. Just pick up some different colored yarns and you can put together different versions to match your outfit, go with the changing seasons, or even to gift to friends.

“I created this course as a welcome party for crochet newbies,” Khara shares. “The project is simple enough for a beginner, but fancy enough to feel like you really accomplished something when finished. Before you know it, you'll be looking for your next project and proudly saying, ‘Look what I made!'”

Enroll in Crochet Crash Course: Fiesta Fringe Bag on My Modern Met Academy today. When you’re done, check out more of our courses that are sure to spark your creativity.

Always wanted to learn how to crochet? Take our Crochet Crash Course: Fiesta Fringe Bag to get the basics and create something beautiful.

Online Crochet Class for Beginners

Instructor Khara Plicanic will take you through all the steps, from selecting materials…

What Materials Do I Need to Crochet

to learning basic stitches.

Learn a Basic Crochet Stitch

You'll also learn how to read a crochet pattern and finish crochet rows.

Beginner Crochet Class Online

In the end, you'll put together your bag.

Learn to Crochet Online

And add fun fringe and accessories to make it pop.

Learn to Make a Crochet Bag

Then you can take your skills forward into any crochet project that you want.

Online Crochet Class

Enroll today to join Khara and start crocheting.

Khara Plicanic Crochet Class

Get an introduction to this class in the video below:

My Modern Met Academy: Website | Facebook | Instagram | Pinterest | TikTok

Related Articles:

10 Types of Crochet Stitches and Styles To Try [Infographic]

How to Crochet: Learn the Basics of This Time-Honored Handicraft

Learn Amigurumi: The Adorable Art of Knitting and Crocheting Small Creatures

15+ Fall-Inspired Knitting and Crochet Patterns That Will Keep You Cozy All Season Long

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Learn To Take Professional Photos of Your Pup in This Introductory Pet Photography Class
Artist “Draws” Amazing Portraits by Weaving Thread Around Nails
Learn How to Sketch Structures in This Comprehensive Class on Architectural Illustration
Unleash Your Creativity When You Enroll in My Modern Met Academy
Learn How Tie-Dye Can Transform Ordinary Clothes Into Colorful One-of-a-Kind Outfits
Artist Creates Curled Glass Snake Figurines With Multicolored Patterns

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Artist Interlaces Colorful Woolen Yarn to Create Mesmerizing Objects
Adorable Felted Bread Sculptures Look Like Little Loaves Come To Life
Textile Art Celebrates the Minuscule Beauty To Discover in the Natural World
Artist Reuses Yarn and Discarded Plastics To Create Crocheted Art About the Climate Crisis
Olympian Tom Daley Releases His Own Line of Cozy Knitting Kits
10 Easy DIY Christmas Ornament Tutorials

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.