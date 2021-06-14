Textile Artist Creates Playful Felt Critters That Will Put a Smile On Anyone’s Face

Moscow-based crafter Nastasya Shuljak continues to find new cheery and whimsical ways to transform wool into adorable characters. With an arts and craft education background, she manually works raw fibers and felts them together to create an expressive and eccentric group of woolen toys that emit a sense of calm and joy. These ambiguous creatures and pudgy little animals are sure to bring a smile to anyone’s face.

Shuljak’s collection of miniature felted companions are made up of bears, foxes, and cute critters that look like they belong in an enchanted forest. Her childlike characters stem from her observation of colors and lines found in nature, architecture, and museums of classical art. “I occasionally sketch something so as not to forget the idea,” Shuljak shares with My Modern Met.

We have felt joy and admiration for Shuljak’s felted playful creations before, and the talented textile artist continues to create for the love of the material and the way people respond to her toys with carefree smiles. She says, “Felting is what I do for several hours a day. So it takes several days for one object.”

Scroll down to see more of Shuljak’s charming felted friends. You can purchase her toys in her Etsy shop and begin your own collection of cute critters. Shuljak even hosts her own workshops to learn how to create your own characters. You can also keep up to date with her latest adorable creations on Instagram.

Nastasya Shuljak: Instagram | Etsy

h/t: [Colossal]

All images via Nastasya Shuljak.

