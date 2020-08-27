Polaroid’s New Pocket-Sized Printer Turns Photos From Your Phone Into Stickers

Have you always loved the idea of instant photography but don't want to deal with a bulky camera? If that's the case, Polaroid has you covered. They've recently released a new pocket-sized Bluetooth printer that allows you to print photos directly from your phone. The Polaroid Hi-Print is the brand’s first printer to use dye-sublimation technology that creates vivid, fade-proof prints every time.

The Hi-Print is easy to use. Simply connect the compact printer to your phone using Bluetooth and then choose what you want to print from your phone’s camera roll. You can even customize your images using the accompanying iOS or Android app, where you’ll find a selection of filters and text. It takes less than a minute to print one of their 2.3-inch by 3.4-inches water-resistant, wallet-friendly photos. The sheets even have adhesive backs so you can print, peel, and stick your images wherever you please!

Check out the Polaroid Hi-Print below and buy your own from the Polaroid website for $99.99. You can also buy a starter kit, which includes the printer and 40 sheets of photo paper.

h/t: [Mashable]

All images via Polaroid.

