Polaroid’s New Pocket-Sized Printer Turns Photos From Your Phone Into Stickers

By Emma Taggart on August 27, 2020
Polaroid Phone Printer


Have you always loved the idea of instant photography but don't want to deal with a bulky camera? If that's the case, Polaroid has you covered. They've recently released a new pocket-sized Bluetooth printer that allows you to print photos directly from your phone. The Polaroid Hi-Print is the brand’s first printer to use dye-sublimation technology that creates vivid, fade-proof prints every time.

The Hi-Print is easy to use. Simply connect the compact printer to your phone using Bluetooth and then choose what you want to print from your phone’s camera roll. You can even customize your images using the accompanying iOS or Android app, where you’ll find a selection of filters and text. It takes less than a minute to print one of their 2.3-inch by 3.4-inches water-resistant, wallet-friendly photos. The sheets even have adhesive backs so you can print, peel, and stick your images wherever you please!

Check out the Polaroid Hi-Print below and buy your own from the Polaroid website for $99.99. You can also buy a starter kit, which includes the printer and 40 sheets of photo paper.

Polaroid has recently released the Hi-Print, a pocket-sized printer that allows you to print images directly from your phone.

Polaroid Phone Printer

Simply connect the printer to your phone using Bluetooth and choose what you want to print from your phone’s library.

Polaroid Phone PrinterPolaroid Phone Printer

You can even customize your images using filters and text.

Polaroid Phone PrinterPolaroid: Website | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube
h/t: [Mashable]

All images via Polaroid.

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
Emma Taggart

