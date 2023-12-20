Home / Creative Products / Toys

New LEGO Set Recreates Iconic Polaroid Land Camera With Functional Features

By Margherita Cole on December 20, 2023
LEGO Polaroid Camera Set

There are few cameras as iconic as a Polaroid. Snapping a photo and receiving the physical copy in moments is a special experience that is hard to replace. Now, photography lovers can recreate this vintage model through LEGO and fall in love with the camera all over again.

By putting together the bricks of this 516-piece set inspired by the Polaroid OneStep SX-70 model (originally released by Polaroid in 1972), users can make their own replica. The set includes many of the beloved details associated with the Polaroid Land camera, like the white front and rainbow stripe. The toy version even possesses functional features that make it feel like the real thing, including a viewfinder that users can peer into, and a movable exposure compensation dial.

The set also comes with the pieces necessary to construct a Polaroid film pack, where you can store three “photos” illustrated in the LEGO style. Among them is a LEGO-fied portrait of Polaroid co-founder and inventor of the Polaroid Land camera, Edwin H. Land. These photos can be loaded into the LEGO camera so that when you press the red button, they eject just as a real photo would, sparking joy for anyone who loves photography and LEGO.

You can pre-order this set for $79.99 via LEGO's online store, with orders shipping out January 1, 2024.

LEGO has released a new set that can be built into a Polaroid Land camera.

LEGO Polaroid Camera Set

The 516 bricks can be constructed into a OneStep SX-70 model, originally released by Polaroid in 1972.

LEGO Polaroid Camera Set

The LEGO camera functions like a real camera, with a viewfinder and movable exposure compensation dial.

LEGO Polaroid Camera Set

The set also includes three illustrated photos, one of which depicts cofounder of Polaroid and inventor of the Land camera, Edwin H. Land.

LEGO Polaroid Camera Set

These Polaroids can be loaded into the camera, and after you press the red button, they are ejected like real photos.

LEGO Polaroid Camera Set

LEGO Polaroid Camera Set

LEGO Polaroid Camera Set LEGO Polaroid Camera Set

Watch the LEGO Polaroid Land camera in action:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by LEGO (@lego)

LEGO: Website | Facebook | Instagram
h/t: [HICONSUMPTION]

All images via LEGO.

