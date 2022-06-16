Artist Cleverly Folds Paper and Canvas Into Expressive Faces in a Passionate Kiss

For many, learning how to draw a portrait is one of the most challenging endeavors. Artist Polly Verity, however, manages to render human features without ever reaching for a pencil or paintbrush. Instead, she cleverly folds and creases thick pieces of watercolor paper, canvas, and sometimes wire mesh to create a human visage (or two).

Each of these sculptures interacts with the light source to reveal realistic features, like the nose, nostrils, lips, and eyes that Verity has pinched and smoothed into existence. She makes realistic profiles of individuals as well as portraits of couples kissing one another.

The beauty of these delicate works of art is in their simplicity. Verity begins her process with an ordinary square or rectangular sheet of paper and manipulates the 2D surface until she achieves the desired effect. Instead of relying on another medium to bring her vision to life, Verity harnesses the natural elegance of paper and canvas, letting her work shine when the light hits the folded portrait.

Artist Polly Verity folds pieces of watercolor paper, canvas, and wire mesh into amazing sculptures of faces.

She creates lips with a few well-placed creases…

A few more folds, and there's a nose…

…and eventually there's a full profile of the human face.

Verity is continually experimenting and excelling with her unique technique, representing all different face shapes along the way.

Her portfolio of work also explores different sections of the face.

Watch Verity make her sculptures in these videos:

