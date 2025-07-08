My Modern Met independently selects innovative art and design items. We may earn commissions on purchases made through our links. Learn more.

30 Great Amazon Prime Day Deals on Art Supplies and Creative Tools

By My Modern Met Team on July 8, 2025

Prime Day Sale

Shopping aficionados rejoice: Amazon Prime Day is here. From July 8 to July 11, savvy shoppers will be able to save big on an incredible range of products, which makes it the perfect time to pick up an item to treat yourself or get a jump on holiday shopping.

All you need to do in order to take advantage of the sale is sign up for Amazon Prime and then start browsing. Art lovers will appreciate that there are plenty of creative items included in Prime Day, and to help you get started, we've put together this roundup of our favorite art and creative items on sale now.

As new sales will go up over the course of the three-day event, be sure to check back often and see what other items catch your eye.

Our Top 10 Prime Day Deals for Artists and Makers

  1. Creality K2 Plus Combo 3D Printer – $1,249 at Amazon (Originally $1,649): Incredibly efficient and able to print in 16 colors, Creality's 3D printer is perfect for both beginners and experts.
  2. Brother Sewing and Quilting Machine – $220.99 at Amazon (Originally $259.99): This sewing machine has 185 built-in stitches and a wide table for larger projects and quilts.
  3. Prismacolor Colored Pencils, 72 Count – $48.62 at Amazon (Originally $74.99): Take advantage of this deal to stock up on these richly pigmented colored pencils, which are a favorite of professionals.
  4. Tombow Dual Brush Pen Art Markers, 108 Count – $176.82 at Amazon (Originally $355): Filled with vibrant water-based ink, these pens have both a flexible brush tip and a fine bullet tip that make them perfect for an endless number of creative projects.
  5. Cricut Maker 4 – $474.99 at Amazon (Originally $559): Get an incredible deal on the Cricut Maker 4 and take your crafting to a whole new level. You'll also receive everything you need to make your own shirts, cards, decals, and more.
  6. Posca Markers, Warm Set, 8 Count – $9.96 at Amazon (Originally $24.99): Snatch up this set of Posca markers, which have reversible bullet tips and are filled with water-based pigments that adhere to 50 different types of surfaces from canvas to ceramics.
  7. XPPen Artist Pro 24 Gen2 4K Ultra HD Drawing Tablet – $909.99 at Amazon (Originally $1,299.99): This drawing tablet has a 4k ultravision display, 16K ultra-sensitive pressure levels, dual styli, and a Calman verified color accuracy (Adobe RGB 99%, sRGB 99%, Display P3 98%).
  8. KODAK Dock Plus Instant Photo Printer – $108.99 at Amazon (Originally $199.99): KODAK makes it easy to print any photo from your phone; just plug in and print. Compatible with Apple iPhone, iPad, and Android devices.
  9. Neewer Table Top Tripod – $35.65 at Amazon (Originally $53.99): Take advantage of this sale and grab the opportunity to get a tabletop tripod that will elevate how you film your creative projects.
  10. SAKURA Pigma Micron Fineliner Pens, 6 Count – $10.19 at Amazon (Originally $11.99): These precise archival pens create fade-resistant, waterproof, bleed-free marks for drawing, artwork, journaling, and more.

Other Art and Photography Prime Day Deals We Love

 

Prime Day Deals for Creative Kids

Faber-Castell Pottery Studio for Kids

Faber-Castell | $40.19 during Prime Day

This article has been edited and updated. Prices were accurate at time of publishing.

