Home / News

Former Princess of Japan Is Now Working at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in NYC

By Margherita Cole on April 13, 2022

Six months after moving to New York City, Japan's former princess Mako Komuro has found work at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. The 30-year-old daughter of Crown Prince Fumihito gave up her royal status when she married her commoner college sweetheart Kei Komuro in October 2021, relocating to the States soon afterward. Now, it appears as though Mako has found her footing in the metropolis with this creative career path.

Mako has expressed a lifelong interest in art history and curation. Prior to her marriage, she received a degree in art and cultural heritage from Tokyo's International Christian University, and a master's degree in Art Museum and Gallery Studies from the University of Leicester. She also worked as a researcher at the University Museum at the University of Tokyo while maintaining royal duties. So, while she may be currently working as an unpaid volunteer at The Met, it is a promising start to her non-royal life.

As a princess of the Japanese Imperial family, she was not allowed to marry a commoner without giving up her title. Once the young couple was ready to leave, Mako also rejected a one-time payment of $1.35 million that is traditionally given to exiting royals. In spite of this rocky start, it appears that both partners are thriving in the new setting. Mako is credited with assisting in the recent exhibition of scroll paintings at the Met's Asian art collection. Meanwhile, her husband is working at a local law firm while he studies to pass the bar exam.

Mako Komuro, the former princess of Japan, gave up her title to marry her commoner college sweetheart and move to New York City. Now, she is working at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by PatRegal (@patregal)

h/t: [Vice, Insider]

Related Articles:

Japanese Woman and Her Dad Dress in Cosplay as a Creative Way To Spend Time Together

This Japanese Hot Pot Restaurant Features an Adorable Bear Taking a Dip in the Hot Springs

10 Facts About Utagawa Hiroshige: The Last Great Master of Japanese Woodblock Printing

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. When she’s not writing, Margherita continues to develop her creative practice in sequential art.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Meteorologist Calmly Warns His Family of Incoming Tornado During Live Broadcast
Banksy’s Anti-War Print Raises Over $100,000 for Ukraine’s Largest Children’s Hospital
Inspiring Photo Captures Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Daughter Looking at Her With Pride
Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Moving Anti-War Video Is Trending on Russian Social Media
Three Russian Cosmonauts Show Up at ISS With Bold Uniforms in Ukrainian Flag Colors
Ballerina Olga Smirnova Leaves Bolshoi Ballet After Denouncing War in Ukraine

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Ukrainian Photographer Shares What Daily Life Is Like Living in a Bomb Shelter
New Stamp Commemorates Ukrainian Soldiers Who Defied Russian Warship at Snake Island
Travel Guru Rick Steves Stands With Ukraine and Cancels Russia Tours
President Biden Makes Historic Nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as a Supreme Court Justice
40 Powerful Photos of Daily Life During the Ukraine Crisis
Belgium Is the Latest Country To Adopt a 4-Day Workweek

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.