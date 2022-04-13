View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harper's BAZAAR Singapore (@harpersbazaarsg)

Six months after moving to New York City, Japan's former princess Mako Komuro has found work at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. The 30-year-old daughter of Crown Prince Fumihito gave up her royal status when she married her commoner college sweetheart Kei Komuro in October 2021, relocating to the States soon afterward. Now, it appears as though Mako has found her footing in the metropolis with this creative career path.

Mako has expressed a lifelong interest in art history and curation. Prior to her marriage, she received a degree in art and cultural heritage from Tokyo's International Christian University, and a master's degree in Art Museum and Gallery Studies from the University of Leicester. She also worked as a researcher at the University Museum at the University of Tokyo while maintaining royal duties. So, while she may be currently working as an unpaid volunteer at The Met, it is a promising start to her non-royal life.

As a princess of the Japanese Imperial family, she was not allowed to marry a commoner without giving up her title. Once the young couple was ready to leave, Mako also rejected a one-time payment of $1.35 million that is traditionally given to exiting royals. In spite of this rocky start, it appears that both partners are thriving in the new setting. Mako is credited with assisting in the recent exhibition of scroll paintings at the Met's Asian art collection. Meanwhile, her husband is working at a local law firm while he studies to pass the bar exam.

