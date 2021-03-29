Home / Inspiring / Good News

Stray Dog Who Kept Stealing Stuffed Unicorn Finds Fur-Ever Home With His Plushie Pal

By Emma Taggart on March 29, 2021

Have you ever been so drawn to something that you’ll stop at nothing to get it? Or, perhaps you know what love-at-first sight feels like. It isn’t just people who experience these intense feelings. When a stray dog named Sisu found a purple stuffed unicorn in a Dollar General store in eastern North Carolina, he did everything he could to get it. He even risked going to canine custody.

One-year-old Sisu was caught breaking into the store, running straight to the toy aisle, and nabbing the $10 stuffed unicorn. The staff apprehended him and put him outside, but the determined dog didn’t just attempt the heist once. He went back five times, beelining for the unicorn each time. The store called Duplin County Animal Services, and Animal Control Officer Samantha Lane was sent to the scene. When she got there, Sisu was in the parking lot waiting for his next chance to rescue his beloved unicorn.

Lane, who has a “soft spot for sad stories,” couldn’t stand to see heartbroken Sisu separated from his one true love. She went into the store and bought the unicorn for him, set it in the front seat of her truck, and Sisu happily followed. The cute pair was together at last.

Lane brought the dog to a Duplin County Animal Services shelter, where the staff members gave him the name Sisu, after the dragon character in the Disney film Raya and the Last Dragon. The shelter posted a picture of the pup and his unicorn on  Facebook with the caption, “This is what happens when you break into the Dollar General consistently to steal the purple unicorn that you laid claim to but then get animal control called to lock you up for your B&E [breaking and entering] and larceny but the officer purchases your item for you and brings it in with you.”

Sisu spent the following five days at the shelter cuddled up next to his unicorn. “It's so sweet. It's amazing. I mean, he's obviously super smart, and even when we got him to the animal shelter, he's been very obedient. He sits, shakes. Someone should be looking for him,” says Joe Newburn, department head for Duplin County Animal Services. “I don't know of any other reason why he would focus on the unicorn other than he had one at home. If the store had called and said he tore open dog food, that would make more sense but not hunting for a purple unicorn.”

Sisu’s heartwarming story caught the attention of local animal lovers interested in giving him and his unicorn a loving home. And on Friday, March 26, the shelter announced that Sisi was adopted! However, the good news doesn’t end there. Dollar General spokesperson Crystal Luce decided to send “a few extra purple unicorns for the adoptive family,” so he’ll never be without one. And the store even sent a pet food donation to Duplin County Animal Services as a thank you. Luce says, “We are glad to see Sisu is happy with his new toy!” We are too.

When a stray dog named Sisu found a purple stuffed unicorn in a Dollar General store, he broke in five times to try and steal it.

Animal Control Officer Samantha Lane understood it was true love, so she bought the plush toy for the dog.

Sisu and his beloved unicorn are now adopted!

Duplin County Animal Services: Website | Facebook
h/t: [Reddit]

Related Articles:

Adorable Shelter Dogs Get to Joyfully Pick Their Own Christmas Gifts

Curious Cat Gets Kicked Out of Library But Gains Massive Fame on the Internet

Loyal Dog Spends 6 Days Waiting Outside Hospital for Her Sick Human

This Super-Friendly Corgi Loves Giving Hugs To His Favorite Dogs on Walks

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Art Teacher Has Her Students Transform Her Plain Dress Into a Wearable Work of Art
Father and Son Build ‘Stick Library’ for Local Dogs To “Borrow” Sticks
Boone the Brave Beagle Overcame Abuse and Now Has His Own Children’s Book
Texans Are Rescuing Cold-Shocked Sea Turtles Stranded on Beaches
Photographer Sophie Gamand on Her Life-Saving Dog Photography and Animal Advocacy [Podcast]
NASA Mathematician Katherine Johnson Is Honored With a New Spacecraft Named After Her

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

This Happy Golden Retriever Loves His Job as a Durian Fruit Harvester
Kenyan Materials Engineer Recycles Plastic Into Bricks That Are Stronger Than Concrete
Loyal Dog Spends 6 Days Waiting Outside Hospital for Her Sick Human
Art Museums Are Creating 3D Versions of Paintings for Visually Impaired People To Touch
Parrot With Damaged Beak Gets Second Chance at Life With New Prosthetic Beak
High-Tech Pet Door and Smart Collar Lets Your Dog Come and Go While You’re Away

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.