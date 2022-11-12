Home / Inspiring

Rail Worker Stops Bike Thief, Stays 4 Hours After Shift to Return It to the Owner

By Madyson DeJausserand on November 12, 2022

Back in July 2020, Steve Farmer was on his way to work with his bike. Normally, he would have a security pass with him that would allow him to lock it up at work, but he forgot it that morning. With his son’s bike lock in his bag and not much time to spare, he chained the bike outside the train station and headed to work. When Farmer returned at 6 PM, the lock was cut and the bike was gone.

“I was gutted,” Farmer said. “I was annoyed that I had used a bad lock to lock it up with. I was resigned to the fact I would never see it again, but trudged back up to the station, thinking there was no point really in asking for the security cameras but wanted to try anyway.” Thankfully, Farmer met with rail worker Abdul El-Gayar.

Earlier, as El-Gayar was leaving work at 2 PM, he saw someone cutting off the lock of a bike with bolt cutters. “I heard the sound of a lock being snapped,” El-Gayar explained, ” and I didn't think twice. I said: ‘You're not taking that back.’ I couldn't let that happen.” The thief eventually gave up and left, and El-Gayar took the bike into safe storage. “City people finish work at about 5:30/6 PM—it came to 6 PM and I was wondering where the owner might be when a young man came through the station,” the rail worker said.

When Farmer asked where his bike was, El-Gayar asked the bike owner to type in the lock code to prove he was the owner. Once Farmer typed the correct code, the bike was returned, and the two were able to continue on with their day. Farmer shared the incredible act of kindness in a now-deleted Facebook post, which has been reshared on various social media since. Farmer stated, “…[El-Gayar] waited four hours after his shift finished to personally make sure I got my bike back. The world needs more [Abduls], he is a legend of a man and a credit to his employer.”

Recently, the post was re-shared on a Facebook page called “Sharing is Caring,” with many praising El-Gayar’s efforts and telling their own stories. A spokesperson for Southeastern Railway even commended the good samaritan: “We’re enormously proud of Abdul and his actions in reuniting our passenger with his bike. Our colleagues have been great throughout this pandemic, and we can’t thank them enough.”

El-Gayar stated, “He said he couldn’t thank me enough. I was only too happy to help—I couldn’t let a bike theft happen right in front of my eyes.” The rail worker understands the importance of transportation, especially in what was one of the peaks of the pandemic. He shared, “I have a bike and cycle to work—I know what value they have to people.”

h/t: [Evening Standard, Irish News]

Related Articles:

One Inspiring Teen Is Accepted Into All Eight Ivy League Schools

Raccoon and Fawn Who Both Lost Their Moms Form a Sweet Friendship

Texas Restaurant Owner Has Been Giving Away Cans of Baby Formula in Face of National Shortage

Adorable Dog Photobombs Her Pawrents‘ Wedding Photo With the Cutest Smile

Madyson DeJausserand

Madyson DeJausserand is a Video Editor at My Modern Met Academy and a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. She is also an award-winning filmmaker who graduated from Oakland University with a BA in Cinema Studies with a specialization in Filmmaking. Her passions for filmmaking and art bleed into her everyday life and she devotes her time to developing her voice as a filmmaker, writer, artist, and editor.
Read all posts from Madyson DeJausserand
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Lena Horne Makes History as the First Black Woman to Have a Broadway Theater Named After Her
Woman Buys the House Her Mother Cleaned for 43 Years
Baker Had the Sweetest Reaction to the Long Line on Her Restaurant’s Opening Day
Woman With Vitiligo Transforms the Spots on Her Skin Into Colorful Works of Body Art
61-Year-Old Mom Models Her Son’s Fashion Brand and Goes Viral
Meet Haben Girma: The Disability Rights Advocate Fighting for Access and Equal Opportunities Around the World

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Disney’s First Plus-Sized Protagonist Is a Ballet Dancer in New Short ‘Reflect’
Coal Miner Still Covered in Soot Drops Everything To Take Son to His First Basketball Game
Performer Artfully Expresses Life’s Ups and Downs in a Mesmerizing Acrobatic Routine
Aerospace Engineering Student Who Was Bullied for Her Red Hair Is Crowned Miss England 2022
Dad With Dementia Tells His Daughter What She Means to Him Even Though He Doesn’t Fully Remember Her
Students Honor 72-Year-Old Teacher Retiring After 50 Years With Applause Throughout the Hallways

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.