Home / Design / Creative Products

This “Rainbow Cat Barf” Scarf Is the Ultimate Cute Accessory for Winter

By Emma Taggart on October 29, 2020

This crochet rainbow barf cat scarf (credit: Amanda Julien). from r/interestingasfuck

Remember Nyan Cat? The animated feline with a Pop-Tart torso and rainbow trail was the subject of a viral video in 2011. The cute character became an internet meme, but it's now become a style icon, too. Its likeness is now appearing in the unlikely form of a scarf. Yes, that’s right. You can now wear a rainbow-barfing cat around your neck.

Textile artist Amanda Julien recently uploaded photos of her adorable “Rainbow Barf Cat Plush Scarf,” as well as the DIY crochet pattern. It’s unknown whether Nyan Cat was officially the muse behind this creation, but you can’t deny the resemblance. However, rather than have a rainbow tail from behind, Julien’s textile version features a long rainbow that comes out from the cat’s mouth (similar to the popular Snapchat filter from 2015). When you aren’t wearing the scarf, you can simply tuck the rainbow tongue (or barf) back inside the cat’s head.

Julien invites anyone to download her pattern and instructions so that they can make their own scarf at home. However, if you aren’t feeling crafty, you can buy pre-made rainbow cat scarfs on Etsy, knitted and crocheted by sellers who were inspired by Julien’s clever design.

Check out some different versions of the rainbow cat barf scarf below, or click here to find Julien's official pattern design.

Textile artist Amanda Julien designed a “Rainbow Barf Cat Plush Scarf,” and crafters on Etsy are using her downloadable pattern to create their own.

This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase, My Modern Met may earn an affiliate commission. Please read our disclosure for more info.

Related Articles:

These Floor-Protecting Cat Paw Chair Socks Are Pawsitively Adorable

10+ Fall-Inspired Knitting and Crochet Patterns That Will Keep You Cozy All Season Long

Artist Knits “Temperature Scarf” To Track Climate Change Every Day for a Whole Year [Interview]

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart

Want to become a My Modern Met Member?

Find out how by becoming a Patron. Check out the exclusive rewards, here.

Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Halloween Sale at My Modern Met Store: Save 15% on All of Our Creative Products
20 of the Best Etsy Shops for Creative Products From Makers Around the World
35 Creative Christmas Ornaments to Trim Your Tree in Style
30 Fun and Creative Gifts for the Artist in Your Life
18 Chic Gifts for Imaginative Interior Designers
25 Creative Gifts for Dancers That Celebrate the Art of Movement

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Cartographer Transforms Vintage Maps Into 3D Relief Maps Showing Elevation
60+ Fun Gifts for the Creative People in Your Life
Miss Mexico 2020 Contestants Have the Most Spectacular Traditional Outfits
35 Creative Holiday Gifts Under $20
Immerse Yourself in the Beauty of the “Red Planet” With This Awesome Mars-Themed Snow Globe
Moschino Used Puppets for a Socially Distanced Fashion Show During COVID-19

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.