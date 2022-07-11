Artist Transformed Foraged Flora Into Ferocious Dinosaur Portraits

Found leaves and flowers are transformed into ferocious creatures through the clever arrangements of Raku Inoue 井上 羅来. The Montreal-based artist is known for using natural materials to create visions of verdant animals. This time, however, he's going prehistoric. His latest series, entitled Jurassic Nature, organizes flora into the shapes of recognizable dinosaurs.

From fearsome T-rexes to long-necked Brontosauruses, Inoue finds ways of capturing a range of different animals. Not only does this involve compiling the right mix of leaves and blossoms, but it also requires careful attention to how to layer the pieces into the desired silhouette.

Amazingly, Inoue manages to convey the essence of all these dinosaurs with his limited set of materials. The pointy ridges of a leaf, for example, become the sharp teeth, or even the jagged edges of the creature's spine. Similarly, by lining up leaves in descending size, he can easily create a long swinging tail.

Montreal-based artist Raku Inoue 井上 羅来 creates dinosaurs by arranging plants.

He collects leaves, stems, and flowers to make his art.

Through clever placement, he is able to render T-Rexes, Velociraptors, and more.

