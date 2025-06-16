Home / Art / Installation

Rainbow Meadow of Glow-in-the-Dark Flowers Support Global Wildlife Conservation

By Eva Baron on June 16, 2025
Bloom Stuart Semple Jersey Zoo

Photo: Glenn Perotte

On the small island of Jersey, nestled in the heart of the English Channel, summer has already taken over the Jersey Zoo. But alongside the zoo’s typical blooms, something more unexpected has sprouted there as well: a colorful meadow with almost 5,000 flowers, each composed of eco-renewable recycled castor oil and plant fibers.

Aptly titled Bloom and designed by British artist Stuart Semple, the installation serves as a poignant tribute to Gerald Durrell, the zoo’s founder and a renowned conservationist, during the year that would’ve marked his 100th birthday. The six species of flowers featured in Bloom—chrysanthemums, freesias, roses, scarlet pimpernel, crocuses, and pink magnolias—represent some of Durrell’s favorites, all of which are organized into a 7-by-7 meter (about 23-by-23 foot) rainbow grid.

“I know Gerry would’ve loved to see this meadow pop up in the courtyard of his cherished Les Augres Manor, where he lived for so many years,” Durrell’s honorary director, Lee Durrell, said in a statement. “The [installation] is symbolic of the various members of the Durrell community, from donors and staff to visitors and global supporters.”

By day, the flowers in Bloom peek out with their vibrant petals, each delicately hand-painted and crafted to remind its viewer of nature’s beauty and the vital importance, as Durrell believed, of preserving it. At night, Semple’s flowers are equally vivid, emitting a soft haze thanks to the artist’s proprietary “Lit” glow-in-the-dark paint, which was applied as a finishing coat. Taken in its entirety, the surreal meadow is an organic and lively homage not only to Durrell’s environmentalist vision but to ecological responsibility, especially in the face of increasing climate catastrophe.

“This project means the world to me, because ever since I visited Jersey Zoo as an 8-year-old child, it has had a place in my heart,” Semple said of Bloom. “I’m sure you can agree that now more than ever, Gerry’s philosophy, ecology, and conservation are vital to the planet.”

Though much of Semple’s practice revolves around artistic accessibility, Bloom elevates the theme to new heights by offering these limited-edition flowers for purchase. The flowers are available individually and as a bouquet, with all proceeds directly supporting the Durrell Trust’s global mission to save species from extinction.

“The simple act of purchasing a flower has the power to influence change and support global wildlife conservation,” the Durrell Trust writes.

Semple adds: “This is your chance to help wildlife and habitats by supporting the brilliant work that Durrell does.”

The flowers included in Bloom will be on view at the Jersey Zoo through September 30, 2025, before being packaged up and sent to those who purchased them to enjoy at home. To learn more about the initiative, visit the Durrell Trust website.

Bloom, a new installation at the Jersey Zoo by British artist Stuart Semple, features nearly 5,000 flower sculptures, each made of eco-renewable recycled castor oil and plant fibers.

Bloom Stuart Semple Jersey Zoo

Photo: Glenn Perotte

Bloom Stuart Semple Jersey Zoo

Photo: Glenn Perotte

Bloom Stuart Semple Jersey Zoo

Photo: Glenn Perotte

Bloom Stuart Semple Jersey Zoo

Photo: Glenn Perotte

The flowers in Bloom are being sold by the Jersey Zoo to support its mission of wildlife conservation, while also celebrating its founder Gerald Durrell.

Bloom Stuart Semple Jersey Zoo

Photo: Glenn Perotte

Bloom Stuart Semple Jersey Zoo

Photo: Glenn Perotte

Bloom Stuart Semple Jersey Zoo

Photo: Glenn Perotte

Bloom Stuart Semple Jersey Zoo

The artist adjusting flowers included in the “Bloom” installation. (Photo: Glenn Perotte)

The flowers even emit a soft haze at night, thanks to Semple’s proprietary “Lit” glow-in-the-dark paint, which was applied as a finishing coat.

Bloom Stuart Semple Jersey Zoo

Photo: Stuart Semple Studio

Bloom Stuart Semple Jersey Zoo

Photo: Stuart Semple Studio

Exhibition information:
Stuart Semple
Bloom
June 6, 2025–September 30, 2025
Jersey Zoo
La Profonde Rue Trinity, JE3 5BP, Jersey, Channel Islands, UK

Durrell Wildlife Conservation Trust: Website | Instagram
Stuart Semple: Website | Facebook

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Stuart Semple.

Related Articles:

Glistening Sculptures Pay Tribute to the Myriad of Colors, Textures, and Shapes Found in Nature

Delicate Paper Sculptures Showcase the Beauty of Nature and Botany [Interview]

Desert X Returns With Installations That Consider the Relationship Between Nature and Humanity

Eva Baron

Eva Baron is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Eva graduated with a degree in Art History and English from Swarthmore College, and has previously worked in book publishing and at galleries. She has since transitioned to a career as a full-time writer. Beyond writing, Eva enjoys doing the daily crossword, going on marathon walks across New York, and sculpting.
Read all posts from Eva Baron
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Colorful Crocheted “Forest” Installation Takes Over Paris’ Grand Palais
Remarkable Museum Exploring Materiality and Immersion Will Open in Kyoto This Fall
‘Electric Forest’ Brings Art, Music, and Magic to Michigan’s Enchanted Forest
Immersive Exhibition Lets You Experience Traditional Textiles as Never Before in Hong Kong
Ambitious Mobile Artwork Will Travel From Africa to the Arctic Circle to Campaign Against Climate Change
JR Takes Over the Duomo of Naples With Massive Portraits of 600 Locals

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Iridescent Arc Looks Like a Ring of Mist & Light and Perfectly Frames Seoul’s Skyline
16-Foot-Tall Cactus Made of Vintage Cadillac Parts Celebrates Palm Springs Heritage
Alex Chinneck’s Playful Undulating Sculpture Looks Like a Brick House Taking a Seat
Giant Filtration System Serves Espresso Made With Water From Venice Canals
Woman Transforms Her NYC Stoop With Vibrant Display of LEGO Flowers
Chiharu Shiota’s Newest Exhibition Highlights “Emptiness” by Filling the Void With Webs of Thread

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.