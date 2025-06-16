Rainbow Meadow of Glow-in-the-Dark Flowers Support Global Wildlife Conservation

On the small island of Jersey, nestled in the heart of the English Channel, summer has already taken over the Jersey Zoo. But alongside the zoo’s typical blooms, something more unexpected has sprouted there as well: a colorful meadow with almost 5,000 flowers, each composed of eco-renewable recycled castor oil and plant fibers.

Aptly titled Bloom and designed by British artist Stuart Semple, the installation serves as a poignant tribute to Gerald Durrell, the zoo’s founder and a renowned conservationist, during the year that would’ve marked his 100th birthday. The six species of flowers featured in Bloom—chrysanthemums, freesias, roses, scarlet pimpernel, crocuses, and pink magnolias—represent some of Durrell’s favorites, all of which are organized into a 7-by-7 meter (about 23-by-23 foot) rainbow grid.

“I know Gerry would’ve loved to see this meadow pop up in the courtyard of his cherished Les Augres Manor, where he lived for so many years,” Durrell’s honorary director, Lee Durrell, said in a statement. “The [installation] is symbolic of the various members of the Durrell community, from donors and staff to visitors and global supporters.”

By day, the flowers in Bloom peek out with their vibrant petals, each delicately hand-painted and crafted to remind its viewer of nature’s beauty and the vital importance, as Durrell believed, of preserving it. At night, Semple’s flowers are equally vivid, emitting a soft haze thanks to the artist’s proprietary “Lit” glow-in-the-dark paint, which was applied as a finishing coat. Taken in its entirety, the surreal meadow is an organic and lively homage not only to Durrell’s environmentalist vision but to ecological responsibility, especially in the face of increasing climate catastrophe.

“This project means the world to me, because ever since I visited Jersey Zoo as an 8-year-old child, it has had a place in my heart,” Semple said of Bloom. “I’m sure you can agree that now more than ever, Gerry’s philosophy, ecology, and conservation are vital to the planet.”

Though much of Semple’s practice revolves around artistic accessibility, Bloom elevates the theme to new heights by offering these limited-edition flowers for purchase. The flowers are available individually and as a bouquet, with all proceeds directly supporting the Durrell Trust’s global mission to save species from extinction.

“The simple act of purchasing a flower has the power to influence change and support global wildlife conservation,” the Durrell Trust writes.

Semple adds: “This is your chance to help wildlife and habitats by supporting the brilliant work that Durrell does.”

The flowers included in Bloom will be on view at the Jersey Zoo through September 30, 2025, before being packaged up and sent to those who purchased them to enjoy at home. To learn more about the initiative, visit the Durrell Trust website.

Exhibition information :

Stuart Semple

Bloom

June 6, 2025–September 30, 2025

Jersey Zoo

La Profonde Rue Trinity, JE3 5BP, Jersey, Channel Islands, UK

