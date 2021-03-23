Striking Winning Images of the Inaugural Black and White Minimalist Photography Prize

Black and white photography offers a different perspective on a world that we usually see in vibrant color. Going beyond the monochromatic palette, many photographers choose to combine it with a minimalist aesthetic and pare the subject down to the basis of line and form. Bnw Minimalism Magazine is celebrating this style of image with its Black and White Minimalist Photography Prize. In the competition's inaugural year, the publication received over 1,400 entries for consideration. With a panel of three judges—Olivier Robert, a professional photographer and architect, Noell Oszvald, a photographer and visual artist, and Milad Safabakhsh, the Chief Editor of Bnw Minimalism Magazine—they selected a total of three prize winners, additionally recognizing 50 of the best submissions overall.

The competition was open to both amateur and professional photographers anywhere in the world with only the stipulation that they were at least 18 years of age. The winners will be featured in the magazine’s upcoming annual photography book as well as in an exhibition of the top works in the 3D virtual gallery Artdaloon. According to Safabakhsh, some of “the best contemporary black and white minimalist photographers” in the world can be found among the top photographers selected in this edition of the Bnw Minimalist Photography Prize.

So, who took home the top honor? That would be Tim Nevell, who won the first-place prize of $1,000 for his photo titled Alone. “This image was shot with my Mavic2 Pro drone on a winter trip to Iceland,” Nevell explains, giving some background on the winning shot. “We were traveling to Myvatn in the North of the island, and this was a scene about 50 miles from the village. I loved the desolate volcanic landscape covered in snow and the distant endless horizon perspective.”

