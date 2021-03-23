Home / Photography / Photo Contest

Striking Winning Images of the Inaugural Black and White Minimalist Photography Prize

By Arnesia Young on March 23, 2021
Alone by Tim Nevell

“Alone” by Tim Nevell. First Place Winner

Black and white photography offers a different perspective on a world that we usually see in vibrant color. Going beyond the monochromatic palette, many photographers choose to combine it with a minimalist aesthetic and pare the subject down to the basis of line and form. Bnw Minimalism Magazine is celebrating this style of image with its Black and White Minimalist Photography Prize. In the competition's inaugural year,  the publication received over 1,400 entries for consideration. With a panel of three judges—Olivier Robert, a professional photographer and architect, Noell Oszvald, a photographer and visual artist, and Milad Safabakhsh, the Chief Editor of Bnw Minimalism Magazine—they selected a total of three prize winners, additionally recognizing 50 of the best submissions overall.

The competition was open to both amateur and professional photographers anywhere in the world with only the stipulation that they were at least 18 years of age. The winners will be featured in the magazine’s upcoming annual photography book as well as in an exhibition of the top works in the 3D virtual gallery Artdaloon. According to Safabakhsh, some of “the best contemporary black and white minimalist photographers” in the world can be found among the top photographers selected in this edition of the Bnw Minimalist Photography Prize.

So, who took home the top honor? That would be Tim Nevell, who won the first-place prize of $1,000 for his photo titled Alone. “This image was shot with my Mavic2 Pro drone on a winter trip to Iceland,” Nevell explains, giving some background on the winning shot. “We were traveling to Myvatn in the North of the island, and this was a scene about 50 miles from the village. I loved the desolate volcanic landscape covered in snow and the distant endless horizon perspective.”

Scroll down to see more of the spectacular winning entries in the inaugural Black and White Minimalist Photography Prize by Bnw Minimalism Magazine. Then, visit their website to see additional images from the 50 best Bnw Minimalist Photographers.

Check out the striking entries from the first-ever Black and White Minimalist Photography Prize by Bnw Minimalism Magazine.

Minimalism Magazine Black and White Photography Contest

“Sit Down, Free Thoughts” by Pierre Pellegrini. Second Place Winner

Minimalism Magazine Black and White Photography Contest

“Sossusvlei Trees” by Hector Izquierdo Seliva. Third Place Winner

Minimalism Magazine Black and White Photography Contest

“The Journey Back Home” by Loh Soo Mui

Quietly by Nathan Wirth

“Quietly” by Nathan Wirth

Minimalism Magazine Black and White Photography Contest

“Ocean Impression” by Mitchell Anolik

The Flying Swan by David Xu

“The Flying Swan” by David Xu

Minimalism Magazine Black and White Photography Contest

“The Beginning” by Fritz Weise

Milky Way by Krystian Kozminski

“Milky Way” by Krystian Koźmiński

Minimalism Magazine Black and White Photography Contest

“Tarnhows in the Mist” by Tony Johnston

"Houston we have no problem" by Daniel Franc

“Houston we have no problem” by Daniel Franc

Minimalism Magazine Black and White Photography Contest

“Stranded” by Sebastian Raabe

Forest Interiors by Petr Novak

“Forest Interiors” by Petr Novák

Fore River by Jon Tobiasz

“Fore River” by Jon Tobiasz

Minimalism Magazine Black and White Photography Contest

“Bus Stop” by Roy Iwasaki

Circles in the Water by Michael Bille

“Circles in the Water” by Michael Bille

Skogafoss by David Rosen

“Skogafoss” by David Rosen

Minimalism Magazine Black and White Photography Contest

“Curves” by Steve Day

Minimalism Magazine Black and White Photography Contest

“Rift” by Hang Chen

Secret Canyon by Blake Enting

“Secret Canyon” by Blake Enting

The Right Distance by Alan Marco Castillo

“The right distance” by Alan Marco Castillo

Bnw Minimalism Magazine: Website | Instagram | Facebook

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Bnw Minimalism Magazine.

Arnesia Young

Arnesia Young is a contributing writer for My Modern Met and an aspiring art historian. She holds a BA in Art History and Curatorial Studies with a minor in Design from Brigham Young University. With a love and passion for the arts, culture, and all things creative, she finds herself intrigued by the creative process and is constantly seeking new ways to explore and understand it.
Arnesia Young
