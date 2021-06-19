Home / Art

Glass and Resin Wall Art Perfectly Captures the Tranquil Beauty of Ocean Waves

By Emma Taggart on June 19, 2021
Resin Ocean Art by Anna Paschenko / Roslynka

With its beautiful blue hues and its sparkling surface, the ocean is a source of inspiration for many creatives. Ukrainian artist Anna Paschenko (of Roslynka) is one of those creatives who captures the sea in their own medium. She uses epoxy resin on glass to create wall hangings that look just like a miniature shoreline.

“I travel a lot and get inspired by the nature itself,” Paschenko tells My Modern Met. “It is the finest creator, and all I need to do is channel its uniqueness in my works.” The artist is particularly inspired by the ocean. “Water can never be the same—its waves, foam, and clarity… they all change every second. That is why my works are not duplicates. They are one and only. That is what makes them one of a kind: every customer gets their own sea/ocean.”

Paschenko's circular and rectangular seascapes are made by pouring blue and white liquid resin onto thin, three-millimeter glass surfaces. As the two colors merge and gradually harden into a solid plastic, the result is a high-gloss, clear surface that looks just like frothy waves. Each one-of-a-kind piece is framed using a stained-glass technique that allows both sides to display the ocean-inspired art. “Just imagine a beach, peace, tranquility, waves in the frame on your walls,” says Paschenko. “This fluid resin art will add a beachy vibe and final touch to your living room.”

Check out Paschenko’s wall hangings below and buy your own glass seascape on Etsy. When she’s not using resin, Paschenko uses real plant life to capture the rugged beauty of coastlines and jungles.

Artist Anna Paschenko captures the beauty of the ocean with her resin and glass wall hangings.

Resin Ocean Art by Anna Paschenko / RoslynkaResin Ocean Art by Anna Paschenko / RoslynkaResin Ocean Art by Anna Paschenko / RoslynkaResin Ocean Art by Anna Paschenko / RoslynkaResin Ocean Art by Anna Paschenko / RoslynkaResin Ocean Art by Anna Paschenko / RoslynkaResin Ocean Art by Anna Paschenko / RoslynkaResin Ocean Art by Anna Paschenko / RoslynkaResin Ocean Art by Anna Paschenko / Roslynka

When she's not pouring resin onto glass, the artist also uses wooden surfaces.

Resin Ocean Art by Anna Paschenko / RoslynkaResin Ocean Art by Anna Paschenko / RoslynkaAnna Paschenko / Roslynka: Instagram | Etsy

My Modern Met granted permission to use photos by Anna Paschenko / Roslynka.

