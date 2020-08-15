Home / Design / Creative Products / Artist Bottles the Beauty of the Ocean in Completely Unique Wood and Resin Pieces

Artist Bottles the Beauty of the Ocean in Completely Unique Wood and Resin Pieces

By Margherita Cole on August 15, 2020
Wood and Resin Art by Chessie Goes Wild Art

This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase, My Modern Met may earn an affiliate commission. Please read our disclosure for more info.

Talented artists continue to explore the creative possibilities of resin. This malleable material resembles the qualities of glass but offers more durability and wear. Maryland-based artist Rachel Walker-Hook of Chessie Goes Wild Art combines epoxy resin with wood to create unique pieces inspired by the ocean.

Walker-Hook discovered resin art while she was recovering from an injury and quickly became enthralled by the medium and its ability to replicate the glittering properties of water. Now, she has her own business and produces an array of custom and bespoke products, from smaller phone cases and coasters to larger bartops and coffee tables.

Although Walker-Hook makes art both big and small, she finds the most excitement in the broad canvas of her ocean wooden tables. She handpicks each piece of natural-edge hardwood and covers it in a protective epoxy resin that was originally designed for boat repair. Then, the artist takes her time mixing the pigments until she achieves a blend that matches the depths of the ocean. When it is time to apply the color on the wood, it is a matter of carefully placing the pigments to emulate the crashing of waves. You can hear more about Walker-Hook's artistic journey by listening to her interview on the Handmade Podcast.

Scroll down to see more awesome resin art, and visit Chessie Goes Wild Art on Etsy to have one of these stunning pieces in your home. All proceeds from the artist's shop go towards paying for her essential medical care.

Artist Rachel Walker-Hook recreates the ocean and shore in her resin and wood pieces.

Wood and Resin Art by Chessie Goes Wild ArtResin and Wood ArtResin and Wood ArtWood and Resin Art by Chessie Goes Wild ArtWood and Resin Art by Chessie Goes Wild ArtResin and Wood ArtWood and Resin Art by Chessie Goes Wild ArtWood and Resin Art by Chessie Goes Wild ArtWood and Resin Art by Chessie Goes Wild ArtWood and Resin Art by Chessie Goes Wild ArtWood and Resin Art by Chessie Goes Wild ArtWood and Resin Art by Chessie Goes Wild ArtWood and Resin Art by Chessie Goes Wild ArtWood and Resin Art by Chessie Goes Wild ArtWood and Resin Art by Chessie Goes Wild ArtChessie Goes Wild Art: Etsy | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Rachel Walker-Hook.

Related Articles:

Wood and Resin Sculptures Capture the Elegant Beauty of Wild and Free Animals

Swirling Resin Wall Hangings and Pendants Capture the Beauty of Crashing Waves

Swirling Resin Art Transforms Everyday Objects Into Miniature Oceanscapes

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. When she’s not writing, Margherita continues to develop her creative practice in sequential art.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole

Want to become a My Modern Met Member?

Find out how by becoming a Patron. Check out the exclusive rewards, here.

Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Disney Is Selling a ‘Nightmare Before Christmas’ Mug That Is Fit for the Pumpkin King
Open This Pocket-Sized Frida Kahlo Book for Inspirational Quotes on Love, Life, and Art
25+ Cute and Creative Back to School Supplies to Let Your Personal Style Shine
Discarded Skateboards Are Given New Life as Colorful Creative Products
Artist Crafts Creepy ‘Alien’-Inspired Facehugger Mask to Protect Him From COVID-19
Vans Is Releasing a Simpsons-Inspired Collection to Celebrate “America’s Favorite Family”

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

7 Watercolor Mediums That Will Transform the Way You Use the Paint
These 1,000-Piece Jigsaw Puzzles Let You Recreate the Greatest Works From Art History
20 Unique Reusable Face Masks Designed by Independent Artists
30+ Must-Have School Supplies for Creative Students
Surprise Your Favorite Guy With One of These Small Gifts
Metal Artist Reimagines VW’s Iconic “Hippie Van” as Charming Wood Burning Grill

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.