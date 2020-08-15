Artist Bottles the Beauty of the Ocean in Completely Unique Wood and Resin Pieces

Talented artists continue to explore the creative possibilities of resin. This malleable material resembles the qualities of glass but offers more durability and wear. Maryland-based artist Rachel Walker-Hook of Chessie Goes Wild Art combines epoxy resin with wood to create unique pieces inspired by the ocean.

Walker-Hook discovered resin art while she was recovering from an injury and quickly became enthralled by the medium and its ability to replicate the glittering properties of water. Now, she has her own business and produces an array of custom and bespoke products, from smaller phone cases and coasters to larger bartops and coffee tables.

Although Walker-Hook makes art both big and small, she finds the most excitement in the broad canvas of her ocean wooden tables. She handpicks each piece of natural-edge hardwood and covers it in a protective epoxy resin that was originally designed for boat repair. Then, the artist takes her time mixing the pigments until she achieves a blend that matches the depths of the ocean. When it is time to apply the color on the wood, it is a matter of carefully placing the pigments to emulate the crashing of waves. You can hear more about Walker-Hook's artistic journey by listening to her interview on the Handmade Podcast.

Scroll down to see more awesome resin art, and visit Chessie Goes Wild Art on Etsy to have one of these stunning pieces in your home. All proceeds from the artist's shop go towards paying for her essential medical care.

Artist Rachel Walker-Hook recreates the ocean and shore in her resin and wood pieces.

Chessie Goes Wild Art: Etsy | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Rachel Walker-Hook.

Related Articles:

Wood and Resin Sculptures Capture the Elegant Beauty of Wild and Free Animals

Swirling Resin Wall Hangings and Pendants Capture the Beauty of Crashing Waves

Swirling Resin Art Transforms Everyday Objects Into Miniature Oceanscapes