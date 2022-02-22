Home / Illusion

This Optical Illusion Reveals Different Sets of Numbers To Different People

By Margherita Cole on February 22, 2022
Black and White Optical Illusion Reveals Different Sets of Numbers

A well-done optical illusion will challenge your brain and your eyes. And while we've seen our fair share of designs—from a black-and-white pattern that hides a cat to an illusion that uses “curvature blindness“—there's still room for a surprise. A new black-and-white optical illusion was posted on Twitter, which reveals a different set of numbers depending on the person. Or, to be more specific, depending on the person's vision.

Most viewers commented on seeing “45283” hidden within the hypnotic swirling pattern. And while that's not incorrect, that's not the full set either. In actuality, there is “3452839” stamped in the circular illusion, only the “3” and the “9” are less visible to certain people. This phenomenon is due to contrast sensitivity, which refers to the eye's ability to distinguish objects from the background in different situations, such as low light, fog, and glare.

A common way people measure contrast sensitivity, for instance, is trying to read characters as they fade from black to increasingly lighter shades of gray. So, someone who has a high contrast sensitivity will likely see all the numbers, whereas someone who has a lower amount may see just “528,” which are the most prominent digits. If you can't make out any characters in the illusion, however, that could be an indication that your vision should be checked by a medical professional.

An optical illusion on Twitter contains numbers inside the-black-and-white pattern. However, the number set will appear differently depending on how sensitive your eyes are to light and dark contrast.

h/t: [LADbible]

All images via Twitter.

Related Articles:

Dizzying Optical Illusion Visualizes an Important Message About Wildlife Conservation

Optical Illusion Tattoos Imagine Fine-Lined Designs in Dizzying Double Vision

These 10 Spellbinding Optical Illusions Are Considered the Best of 2019

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. When she’s not writing, Margherita continues to develop her creative practice in sequential art.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Photographer Accidentally Captures Brilliant Optical Illusion of “Three-Headed Deer” Roaming in Forest
Beautiful ‘Staircase to Heaven’ Sculpture Is Actually a Mind-Bending Optical Illusion
Dizzying Optical Illusion Visualizes an Important Message About Wildlife Conservation
Massive 3D Cat Is Now Meowing From One of Tokyo’s Biggest Billboards
‘Brocken Spectre’ Is a Rare Yet Beautiful Optical Phenomenon of a Radial Rainbow
Become a Mind-Bending Optical Illusion Every Time You Wear These Jeans

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Visual Effects Artist Creates Mind-Boggling Illusions Using Everyday Objects
Mind-Bending Artwork Transforms From One Portrait Into Two Completely Different Paintings
Poetic Sculpture Covered in a Light Layer of Frost Looks Like a Drawing Come to Life
Makeup Artist Transforms Herself Into a Canvas for 3D Art That Pops off the Skin
Artist Transforms Herself Into Mind-Bending Optical Illusions Without Any Photoshop
3D Model of Mind-Boggling ‘Schröder Staircase’ Wins 2020 Best Illusion of the Year Contest

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.