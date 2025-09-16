3 Beginner-Friendly Online Drawing Classes to Elevate Your Sketching Skills

Drawing may be considered a building block of art, but there’s no doubt that it can be daunting to learn. How do you know what pencils to use? What steps do you need to take to translate your ideas from your imagination to paper? That’s where My Modern Met Academy comes in. With a whole host of online, on-demand art classes taught by expert artists and instructors, you’ll be sure to find a class or two (or three!) that will help you elevate your skills and have you confidently drawing in no time.

The newest course to launch is titled Freehand Perspective Drawing for Beginners: Architecture and Landscapes, and it focuses on a challenging drawing skill. Taught by illustrator Sam Gillett, students will learn about the basics of intuitive perspective drawing, no ruler required. Set your horizon lines, learn about vanishing points, and create a breathtaking landscape drawing while you practice producing texture and depth with different pencil techniques. Gillet breaks the approach down in a digestible and achievable manner—the perfect balance for beginner artists.

If you’re more interested in rendering people, Melissa de Nobrega’s Portrait Drawing for Beginners: Learn How to Draw Anyone You’d Like offers a unique and informative approach to the skill. De Nobrega focuses on mapping the human facial anatomy, one feature at a time. Using tips, tricks, and guidelines developed by the artist, students will work piecemeal on these features with a face of their choosing, and come away from the course with a stunning and realistic portrait drawing.

For the most beginner students who want a deep dive into drawing foundations, try Drawing 101: Learn the Building Blocks of Sketching, taught by Margherita Cole. Cole begins the course by breaking the process down into shapes and lines, and provides numerous exercises for students to practice their skills. By the end of the course, you will learn how to render a house plant, a cat, and even a human figure using Cole’s simple but effective drawing approaches.

Picking up a pencil and learning how to draw can be intimidating, but My Modern Met Academy is here so that it doesn’t have to be. With a variety of online art course themes that are perfect for beginners, or those who want to sharpen their skills, all the bases are covered for a proper drawing foundation. The best part is that you can revisit the lessons in a course at your leisure, as often as you’d like. Embark on your creative journey with us today!

