Home / Art / Drawing

Artist Explores Mental Health Through Years of Futuristic Cityscape Drawings

By Emma Taggart on July 28, 2025

Futuristic City Drawings by Margritt

For many creatives, the drive to make art comes from an unexplainable part of their psyche. They’re just born to express their inner minds through any means possible, even if that means spending countless hours on their craft. Contemporary French artist Margritt Martinet is one such artist that just needs to draw, no matter how long a piece might take her. She renders large-scale, futuristic cityscapes in pencil and ink that take years to complete.

“When I start a large drawing I don’t know in terms of time and energy where I’m going, I just see this vast space open up before me, and I’m not afraid of how long it will take me to create,” Martinet told My Modern Met. “My process consists of instinctively letting everything in my head flow out. Instinct drives me to start several large formats at the same time, moving from one drawing to another according to my moods and thoughts.”

It took Martinet four years to finish the Maxi Bibulle, a massive nebula of countless “bubbles” clustered together. Now, the devoted artist is focused on her latest project, Maxi Futur/amas, a work that has already been in development for four years. This piece features intricate grids and labyrinthine structures, stacked one upon the other like an overcrowded city. You can almost imagine hover cars and spacecrafts gliding through the sprawling, futuristic cityscape.

Martinet’s complex compositions are developed organically and intuitively. “What I like most about my process is not knowing in advance what the final drawing will look like,” she tells us. “I enjoy discovering the shapes, lines, curves, and hidden details of my future drawing as I go along. I encounter it with each step forward.”

Martinet is a trained art therapist and often brings therapeutic and self-reflective aspects into her art. “My process is a kind of therapy; without drawing, I couldn't live ‘normally,’” she admits. “It’s a vital need for me to be able to get everything out of my head onto paper. When I don’t draw, my mental mechanics go haywire, and I become a real gremlin to those around me and myself.”

Check out the artist’s incredible drawings below and find more of her by following Margritt Martinet on Instagram.

French artist Margritt Martinet creates large-scale, futuristic cityscapes in pencil and ink that take years to complete.

Futuristic City Drawings by Margritt

Martinet’s complex, sprawling compositions are developed organically and intuitively, and she never knows what the final drawing will look like.

Futuristic City Drawings by Margritt

Futuristic City Drawings by Margritt

Futuristic City Drawings by Margritt

Her latest project, Maxi Futur/amas, has been a work in progress for the last four years.

Futuristic City Drawings by Margritt

The futuristic cityscape is so incredibly detailed, you can almost imagine hover cars and spacecrafts whizzing past.

Futuristic City Drawings by Margritt

Futuristic City Drawings by Margritt

Futuristic City Drawings by Margritt

Futuristic City Drawings by Margritt

Futuristic City Drawings by Margritt

Watch this dedicated artist at work.

@margriitt #bicreate #drawing #creator #contemporaryart #contemporaryartist #studiolife #ballpointpen ♬ son original – Margriitt

@margriitt MINI FUTURAMA —————————— 1 2 0 x 8 0 cm—————————— INK on paper——————————- ——————————— #inked #architecture #artwork #inkdrawing #contemporaryart #asmr #ballpointpen #drawings ♬ son original – Margriitt

Margritt Martinet: Website | Instagram | TikTok

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Margritt Martinet.

Related Articles:

Frank Lloyd Wright’s Last Dream Was to Turn Ellis Island Into a Self-Contained City of the Future

Incredible Pen Drawings Visualize Futuristic Cities With Densely Detailed Architecture

Artist Creates Detailed Pen Drawings That Merge Real and Mythical Landscapes

Artist Travels Across Britain to Create Detailed Pen Drawings of All 69 UK Cities

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Danison Fronda
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Traces of the Centuries-Long Relationship Between Drawing and Printmaking at the Getty Museum
Hyperrealistic Artist Reveals the Drawing He Almost Gave up on and What It Taught Him [Interview]
Artist’s Remarkable Patience Brings Stunning Stippling Art to Life With Millions of Dots
Celebrate Drawing Day With These Amazing and Inspiring Online Art Classes
Become a Pro at This Underrated Art Medium With These Online Art Classes
5 Online Drawing Classes To Grow Your Creative Skills

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

50 Charcoal Portraits of Strangers Take a Powerful Look At What It Means To Be a Refugee in London
Artist Imagines Van Gogh Reacting to the Duct-Taped Banana Auction That’s Shaking up the Art World
Realistic Bird Drawings Capture the Stunning Diversity of Our Feathered Friends
5 Expert Drawing Tips To Inspire You To Start Sketching
Refine Your Drawing Skills With a Trio of Our Best Online Illustration Classes
Intricate Beauty of Hands and Feet Captured in Colorful Pencil Drawings

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.