Home / Art / Drawing

Artist’s Remarkable Patience Brings Stunning Stippling Art to Life With Millions of Dots

By Emma Taggart on June 24, 2025

Dot Drawings by Xavier Casalta

Like any art form, creating a detailed drawing takes time. But for French stippling artist Xavier Casalta, he spends hundreds and even thousands of hours, sometimes over the course of years, on a single piece. Casalta’s breathtakingly intricate drawings of architecture, botanicals, and more come to life through the painstaking application of millions of tiny dots on paper. The pointillism technique demands an extraordinary level of patience, but the end results are totally worth it.

Using a simple black fineliner pen, Casalta adds form, tone, and depth, dot by dot. “I’m truly fascinated by the technique,” Casalta tells My Modern Met. “With my newest piece, a monumental still life, I’m aiming to push its boundaries. It’s an ambitious project that will take around three years to complete. I’m still in the early stages, but I look forward to sharing more.”

For another recent work, depicting a sculptural bust of Marcus Aurelius surrounded by countless flowers, Casalta spent around 300 hours and over 15 months adding approximately 48 million dots to the 140 x 100 centimeters (about 55 x 40 inches) artwork. “[It] was by far the most challenging piece I’ve ever done,” the artist shared on Instagram. “Sitting in front of the same drawing almost everyday for 15 months straight is really testing your patience and discipline.”

Casalta’s dedication has earned him collaborations with numerous prestigious brands over the years, including Dior. The renowned fashion house commissioned him to create an architectural drawing of La Galerie Dior in Paris. Similarly, Casalta devoted 1,400 hours to creating a detailed drawing of the 18th-century Louis Vuitton building at Place Vendôme, where the artwork is now proudly displayed. Casalta wrote on Instagram: “It is an honor for me to see my work exhibited in such a setting, alongside a House that has celebrated craftsmanship and savoir-faire for decades.”

Check out some of the artist’s incredible stipple drawings below and follow Xavier Casalta on Instagram for more.

Stippling artist Xavier Casalta’s breathtakingly intricate drawings come to life through the painstaking application of millions of tiny dots on paper.

Stippling Art by Xavier Castlta

Stippling Art by Xavier Castlta

Stippling Art by Xavier Castlta

Stippling Art by Xavier Castlta

Stippling Art by Xavier Castlta

Using a simple black fineliner pen, Casalta adds form, tone, and depth, dot by dot.

Dot Drawings by Xavier Casalta

Dot Drawings by Xavier Casalta

Dot Drawings by Xavier Casalta

Dot Drawings by Xavier Casalta

The pointillism technique demands an extraordinary level of patience, but the end results are totally worth it.

Dot Drawings by Xavier Casalta

Dot Drawings by Xavier Casalta

Dot Drawings by Xavier Casalta

Dot Drawings by Xavier Casalta

Watch how the patient artist creates his amazing drawings.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Xavier Casalta (@casaltaxavier)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Xavier Casalta (@casaltaxavier)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Xavier Casalta (@casaltaxavier)

Xavier Casalta: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Xavier Casalta.

Related Articles:

How the Pioneers of Pointillism Continue to Influence Artists Today

Artist Spends Months Creating Detailed Pen Drawings Using Thousands of Tiny Dots [Interview]

Exquisite Pen Drawings Created with Thousands of Tiny Dots

Reverse-Pointillism Landscapes: Artist Uses Incense to Burn Thousands of Tiny Holes into Paper

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Celebrate Drawing Day With These Amazing and Inspiring Online Art Classes
Become a Pro at This Underrated Art Medium With These Online Art Classes
5 Online Drawing Classes To Grow Your Creative Skills
50 Charcoal Portraits of Strangers Take a Powerful Look At What It Means To Be a Refugee in London
Artist Imagines Van Gogh Reacting to the Duct-Taped Banana Auction That’s Shaking up the Art World
Realistic Bird Drawings Capture the Stunning Diversity of Our Feathered Friends

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

5 Expert Drawing Tips To Inspire You To Start Sketching
Refine Your Drawing Skills With a Trio of Our Best Online Illustration Classes
Intricate Beauty of Hands and Feet Captured in Colorful Pencil Drawings
Watch How This Artist “Draws” With Fire To Create Photorealistic Portraits
British Man Spends 54 Years Drawing His Hometown on 100-Foot-Long Roll of Paper
Palestinian Artist Shares Daily Drawings of Life in War-Torn Gaza [Interview]

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.