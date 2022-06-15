Home / Inspiring / Social Cause

Environmental Activist Wears a Custom Suit Showing All the Trash He Produced in a Month

By Sara Barnes on June 15, 2022
Rob Greenfield Wearing Trash Suit

Photo: Rob Greenfield (licensed under Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License)

It can be challenging to fully comprehend just how much trash you produce in a given period. But not for environmental activist Rob Greenfield. He showed what just one month of garbage looks like by wearing a custom suit that held all of his refuse for 30 days. The unconventional garment is clear, so we can see all of the cans, coffee cups, fry boxes, and more that he threw away.

Greenfield created the suit to help people visualize the amount of rubbish produced daily. “The average U.S. American creates 4.5 pounds of trash per day yet most people never think twice about their trash,” his website explains. “Once it’s in the garbage can, it’s out of sight, out of mind.” By showing just what that looks like, Greenfield is hoping that the visual impact will make people think twice about their trash and opt for more sustainable choices moving forward.

The suit was part of the Trash Me campaign, which changed daily as the month went on. When Greenfield first put on the suit, he had very little in it. But by the end of his time wearing the trash garment, it weighed over 100 pounds.

As a “walking billboard” for consumerism, Greenfield is imploring us to make positive changes that will help the planet. He’s even shared his top suggestions for where to start, which include buying second-hand and reusable items, composting all that you can, and shopping local.

Scroll down to watch a video of Trash Me in action.

Rob Greenfield Wearing Trash Suit

Rob Greenfield Wearing Trash Suit

Rob Greenfield Wearing Trash Suit

Rob Greenfield Wearing Trash Suit

By the end of the month, the suit weighed over 100 pounds, which makes sense considering the average American creates 4.5 pounds of trash daily.

Rob Greenfield Wearing Trash Suit

Rob Greenfield Wearing Trash Suit

Rob Greenfield Wearing Trash Suit

Greenfield calls this project Trash Me. Watch him talk about it below.

Rob Greenfield: Website | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Twitter

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Rob Greenfield.

