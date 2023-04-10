Home / Entertainment

Rob Lowe Surprises Son With 5-Year Sobriety Chip in a Sweet Moment on Live Television

By Sara Barnes on April 10, 2023

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rob Lowe (@roblowe)

No one makes it through this world alone, and the support of others is vital as we navigate difficult situations in life. As actor Rob Lowe shows, celebrating can be an integral part of supporting someone during trying times. He recently honored his son John Owen Lowe’s sobriety journey by surprising him with a five-year sobriety chip on The Drew Barrymore Show. The pair were there promoting their new Netflix comedy series, Unstable.

In a short clip posted on the talk show’s Instagram, host Barrymore and the elder Lowe discuss their sobrieties. Rob has been sober for over three decades, and he commented that he and his 27-year-old son “share” in the recovery experience.

“I'm in recovery, got 33 years in recovery. Changed our lives,” Rob said. “Johnny’s got five years in and in fact, Johnny’s five-year birthday was on Saturday and, Johnny, I want to give you your five-year chip.” He then reaches into his pocket and presents John with the chip. “I love you. I’m proud of you, buddy.”

John was honored by his father’s gesture. “I’m speechless,” he told his dad upon receiving the chip. “I usually have a witty retort, I don’t have one for that. That was very nice of you.”

The family’s openness—bolstered by Barrymore’s platform—celebrates the journey of sobriety without stigma. It offers those who might be struggling with their drinking a beacon to look towards and see what’s possible.

Watch the clip below.

If you or someone you know is suffering from substance abuse, you can get help through the SAMHSA National Helpline (in English and Spanish) here.

Actor Rob Lowe recently honored his son John Owen Lowe’s sobriety journey by surprising him with a five-year sobriety chip on The Drew Barrymore Show.

h/t: [Today]

Related Articles:

Before-and-After Photos Show Incredible Physical Changes of Life Without Alcohol

“Sober Bars” Are Giving People in Recovery a Place to Socialize Without Alcohol

84-Year-Old Born on Leap Day Celebrates Her “21st” With First Legal Drink, Gifted From Ryan Reynolds

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Maria Zamyatina
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

NICU Nurse Adopts Teen Mother With No Support System Who Had Triplets
Teenager Spends Over 500 Days Traveling From Alaska to Argentina by Bike
College Professor Offers to Take Care of Doctoral Student’s Kid After She Couldn’t Find a Babysitter
Genius Teens Discover New Proofs for the Pythagorean Theorem
Teen Sweethearts Finally Marry 60 Years After Their Parents Stopped Their Wedding
76-Year-Old Fashion Influencer Defies Expectations by Wearing Whatever She Wants

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Actor James Hong Moves TV Host to Tears in Heartfelt Conversation About Her Dad
Jeremy Renner Shares Video Update of Him Walking Again After Snowplow Accident
Two 81-Year-Old Women Set Out on Epic Trip to See the World in 80 Days
Mom Offers To Pay People To Hang Out With Her Son Who Has Down Syndrome, Gets an Amazing Response
Martin Short Changed Seats on a Plane So Chance the Rapper Could Sit With His 7-Year-Old Daughter
Man Needed a New Prosthesis for His Finger So He Turned to Reddit for Help

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.