View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rob Lowe (@roblowe)

No one makes it through this world alone, and the support of others is vital as we navigate difficult situations in life. As actor Rob Lowe shows, celebrating can be an integral part of supporting someone during trying times. He recently honored his son John Owen Lowe’s sobriety journey by surprising him with a five-year sobriety chip on The Drew Barrymore Show. The pair were there promoting their new Netflix comedy series, Unstable.

In a short clip posted on the talk show’s Instagram, host Barrymore and the elder Lowe discuss their sobrieties. Rob has been sober for over three decades, and he commented that he and his 27-year-old son “share” in the recovery experience.

“I'm in recovery, got 33 years in recovery. Changed our lives,” Rob said. “Johnny’s got five years in and in fact, Johnny’s five-year birthday was on Saturday and, Johnny, I want to give you your five-year chip.” He then reaches into his pocket and presents John with the chip. “I love you. I’m proud of you, buddy.”

John was honored by his father’s gesture. “I’m speechless,” he told his dad upon receiving the chip. “I usually have a witty retort, I don’t have one for that. That was very nice of you.”

The family’s openness—bolstered by Barrymore’s platform—celebrates the journey of sobriety without stigma. It offers those who might be struggling with their drinking a beacon to look towards and see what’s possible.

Watch the clip below.

If you or someone you know is suffering from substance abuse, you can get help through the SAMHSA National Helpline (in English and Spanish) here.

Actor Rob Lowe recently honored his son John Owen Lowe’s sobriety journey by surprising him with a five-year sobriety chip on The Drew Barrymore Show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Drew Barrymore Show (@thedrewbarrymoreshow)

h/t: [Today]

Related Articles:

Before-and-After Photos Show Incredible Physical Changes of Life Without Alcohol

“Sober Bars” Are Giving People in Recovery a Place to Socialize Without Alcohol

84-Year-Old Born on Leap Day Celebrates Her “21st” With First Legal Drink, Gifted From Ryan Reynolds