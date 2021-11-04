Home / Inspiring / Good News

Robert Irwin Says He’s the “Luckiest Uncle Ever” as He Smiles With Baby Grace in Adorable Photo

By Emma Taggart on November 4, 2021

Bindi Irwin and her husband Chandler Powell recently celebrated their daughter, Grace Warrior, turning 7 months old. And although the adorable baby hasn’t lived long, she’s already experienced so much. Following in the footsteps of her late grandfather, Steven Irwin, little Grace is showing signs of being a true animal lover. She spends most of her days watching and learning from her family who looks after the wildlife at Australia Zoo, and she’s developing a particularly strong bond with her uncle Robert.

Seventeen-year-old Robert seems to be loving his role as uncle, and frequently posts photos of his adorable niece on Instagram. In one recent post, he shared an image of him smiling and holding baby Grace, who’s captured grinning at the camera. Both family members are bundled up in warm clothing, looking as though they’re about to spend a fun day outdoors. Robert captioned the sweet photo with, “More adventures with Grace Warrior – luckiest uncle ever.” Bindi replied in the comments, “She's the cutest! We love you!!”

Over on Bindi’s Instagram, the proud mom shared a pair of photos taken by Robert to commemorate her daughter turning 7 months old. In the first image, baby Grace grins in her pink sweater and matching hat. In the second, the little cutie sticks her tongue out, which is apparently her signature pose. “Expectation vs. Reality,” writes Bindi in the caption. “Grace Warrior is 7 months old! She loves snuggles, adventure, trying new food, grabbing everything and giggles.” The young mom adds, “Apparently koalas are especially funny. Infinite love for our little Wildlife Warrior.” Grace’s dad, Chandler, wrote in the comments, “Our daughter is the cutest.” We totally agree.

Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell recently celebrated their daughter, Grace Warrior, turning 7 months old.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bindi Irwin (@bindisueirwin)

The adorable baby has a very special bond with her uncle Robert.

He says he’s the “luckiest uncle ever.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bindi Irwin (@bindisueirwin)

Robert Irwin: Instagram
h/t: [People]

All images via Robert Irwin.

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
