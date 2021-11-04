Robert Irwin Says He’s the “Luckiest Uncle Ever” as He Smiles With Baby Grace in Adorable Photo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Robert Irwin (@robertirwinphotography)

Bindi Irwin and her husband Chandler Powell recently celebrated their daughter, Grace Warrior, turning 7 months old. And although the adorable baby hasn’t lived long, she’s already experienced so much. Following in the footsteps of her late grandfather, Steven Irwin, little Grace is showing signs of being a true animal lover. She spends most of her days watching and learning from her family who looks after the wildlife at Australia Zoo, and she’s developing a particularly strong bond with her uncle Robert.

Seventeen-year-old Robert seems to be loving his role as uncle, and frequently posts photos of his adorable niece on Instagram. In one recent post, he shared an image of him smiling and holding baby Grace, who’s captured grinning at the camera. Both family members are bundled up in warm clothing, looking as though they’re about to spend a fun day outdoors. Robert captioned the sweet photo with, “More adventures with Grace Warrior – luckiest uncle ever.” Bindi replied in the comments, “She's the cutest! We love you!!”

Over on Bindi’s Instagram, the proud mom shared a pair of photos taken by Robert to commemorate her daughter turning 7 months old. In the first image, baby Grace grins in her pink sweater and matching hat. In the second, the little cutie sticks her tongue out, which is apparently her signature pose. “Expectation vs. Reality,” writes Bindi in the caption. “Grace Warrior is 7 months old! She loves snuggles, adventure, trying new food, grabbing everything and giggles.” The young mom adds, “Apparently koalas are especially funny. Infinite love for our little Wildlife Warrior.” Grace’s dad, Chandler, wrote in the comments, “Our daughter is the cutest.” We totally agree.

